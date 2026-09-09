Denzel Ward Makes Major Career Announcement Before Browns Season

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 NFL season with hopes of taking a step forward in their rebuild.

Cleveland likely won’t make the playoffs this year, but the Browns do have some young pieces to build around. Cleveland will open its season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns enter the 2026 NFL season with playoff odds of +570, which implies a 14.9% chance.

Browns Denzel Ward Makes Career Announcement

Before the 2026 NFL season kicks off, Cleveland Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward made a career announcement.

Ward is set for his ninth NFL season, all with Cleveland. On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter announced that Ward is now a minority owner in the Cleveland Guardians of the MLB.

“Five-time Pro Bowl CB and Ohio native Denzel Ward has joined the ownership group of the Cleveland Guardians. Ward joins future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce as recently announced minority investors in the Guardians ownership group led by Paul Dolan and David Blitzer,” Schefter wrote on X.

Ward also issued a statement and said he’s glad to continue to be a major part of Cleveland.

“Cleveland is my hometown. I’m so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization,” Ward said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world.”

Ward is from Ohio and played college football at Ohio State. The Browns selected him with the 4th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s spent his entire football career in his home state and now gets to be a minority owner of his hometown MLB team.

Cleveland Signs Ward to Extension

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Browns signed Ward to a two-year, $62.2 million extension that includes $52.3 million guaranteed. The $31.1 million AAV makes Ward the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. It’s the second time in his career he’s set that mark.

Ward had two years left on his five-year, $100 million deal. But he had no guaranteed money, so the sides reworked it.

“Just forever grateful to the Browns organization, AB (Andrew Berry), the Haslams, JW (Johnson), everybody, they believed in me coming out of college at Ohio State. And they still believe in me,” Ward said. “They signed my two biggest deals in NFL history, making me the highest paid (defensive back). And just forever grateful. I just love this city. I’m from here and just to be able to continue to play for the city that drafted me and that I’m from has been amazing. I’m looking forward to keeping it going.”

Ward is a five-time Pro Bowler.