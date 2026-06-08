Browns Expected to Trade $100 Million Pro Bowler After Myles Garrett Deal

The Cleveland Browns are in full-on future mode, which means more major personnel changes are likely on the way after the team dealt Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand and ESPN Cleveland predicted on Monday, June 8 that the team will next move on from cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.

“The trade of Garrett signified the makeover is in full force. The next two major players to go are Deshaun Watson and Ward,” Grossi wrote. “Ward remains one of the league’s best cornerbacks and now – with Garrett’s departure – the team’s best player. But his value to the team can also be viewed another way. He is the last best trade chip [GM Andrew] Berry has to play.”

Ward finished last season with 39 tackles, including two tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and an interception across 15 games played (15 starts).

Denzel Ward Trade Makes Financial Sense for Browns as Full Roster Reset Underway

Ward has two years remaining on his $100.5 million contract, though none of the remaining money is guaranteed. He will play the upcoming campaign at 29 years old and has a history of concussions during his playing career.

The star cornerback also represents the highest salary cap number on the team’s books in 2026, aside from Watson, which is added incentive for the Browns to move on now and get back whatever draft asset they might be able to wrangle in return.

If Cleveland trades Ward ahead of the regular season, the team will save $17.4 million against the salary cap this year while also incurring a dead cap hit of $13.5 million. The Browns’ savings would total $20.5 million in 2027 with a dead cap number of $9.5 million that year.

Berry has put together two exceptional draft classes in 2025 and 2026, and the team overhauled the offensive line this offseason. However, the Browns still don’t profile as a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC given the questions surrounding the quarterback position, where either Watson or second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders will start Week 1.

Cleveland could be better than the average prognosticator or fan believes, but that doesn’t actually serve the team’s purpose of picking a potential franchise QB high in the 2027 draft. Thus, moving on from Ward doesn’t just save money, it also helps guarantee a good shot at selecting the team’s future leader on offense next spring.

Denzel Ward Spoke Openly About Myles Garrett Trade, Chances Browns Send Him Elsewhere

Ward spoke to media members last week in the aftermath of Garrett’s unexpected trade.

“Crazy trade. Definitely a crazy trade,” Ward said. “I believe that you’re either with us or against us. And as you see, he’s not with us. That’s the nature of the NFL.”

Ward went on to talk about the potential he could be next on the block in Cleveland.

“I could get traded, but I don’t really look too much into that stuff,” Ward continued. “Say I do get traded, then I feel for me like, wherever I’m at, that’s where I’m supposed to be.”