Browns Star Explains OTA Absence: ‘I Got a Girlfriend’

OK, we will start by being clear here: Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was kidding when he said he has been taking time away from OTAs because of a relationship. And while he has met with coaches this spring, he has, indeed, not been in Barea for the past two weeks when the team was getting its organized team activities rolling. He is not the only veteran not to be there–the workouts are voluntary, and Myles Garrett has been the most prominent absence–he said this week that he is just taking this time to work out on his own ahead of mandatory minicamp next month.

Ward held his youth football camp at his high school, Nordonia High in Macedonia, Ohio, this week and on Wednesday, he spoke to some reporters about his offseason.

Said Ward: “I haven’t been there. I’ve just been training, working out. I got a girlfriend, so I gotta take her on some dates—no, I just been working out, working on my craft and being prepared for when I get back in there. And that’s it.”

Denzel Ward: Don’t ‘Read Into’ Browns OTA Absence

Again, while coaches would much prefer players take part in OTAs, especially with new coach Todd Monken aboard and a new defense coming in under coordinator Mike Rutenberg, the exercises are voluntary and Ward isn’t running afoul of the team by not showing up. There has been speculation that perhaps some veteran defensive players are upset that the Browns drummed popular former DC Jim Schwartz out of town, but Ward said we should indulge no conspiracy theories around his absence.

“You don’t have to read into–it’s up to people if they want to read into it but I have been working my craft, working out, and getting ready,” Ward said. “I still been checking them out, in my iPad, seeing what them new guys are looking like. I got something for them when I get there, though.”

Denzel Ward Getting Caught Up on Browns Playbook

Indeed, Ward said he has maintained contact with the team throughout his offseason, and he was at the groundbreaking ceremony last month for the new stadium. And while Garrett has raised eyebrows for the apparent lack of contract with the coaching staff, Ward–a five-time Pro Bowler heading into his ninth season–has been in frequent contact with the Browns.

Ward said he has been working with secondary coach Brandon Lynch to stay abreast of changes to the defense and the playbook. He has also met new coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Said Ward: “We’ve been in constant communication since the offseason since he has been there. Seems like a great guy, looking forward to getting in there with him and continuing to start working with him.”

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‘All the Players Have Been Great’

Rutenberg spoke to the Browns media after the OTAs on Wednesday, and while he was guarded about Garrett, he sounded upbeat when it came to Ward.

He said: “You ask about Denzel, it’s been great. Really excited having gotten to know him and to continue to get to know him. All the players, whether they’re here or not, has been great just getting to know guys, investing in each other, sharing our stories and just learning who they are.”