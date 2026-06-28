Browns’ Denzel Ward Trade Talk Killed With 1 Word

The Cleveland Browns have already traded one defensive star this offseason. Reporter Tony Grossi shot down the idea that another one is close to following him out the door.

A post on X that circulated over the weekend claimed Grossi was talking up a potential Denzel Ward trade at the ESPN Cleveland Block Party.

“Toni Grossi walking around the ESPN Cleveland Block Party saying Browns are close to trading star CB Denzel Ward,” the post said.

Grossi left little room for interpretation in his response.

“False,” Grossi responded.

The Pro Bowl cornerback has been an obvious trade-speculation target since the Browns sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Ward, 29, is one of the few veteran pieces left on a roster Cleveland has been reshaping with younger players.

Ward is good enough to likely bring back real value, and the Browns’ current timeline is murky enough to invite questions. However, Grossi made it clear that the rumor attached to his name was not accurate.

Denzel Ward Makes Feelings Clear on Browns Future

Ward has also done his part to slow the talk down. The veteran cornerback addressed his future earlier this month at his celebrity softball game shortly after Garrett was traded. Ward did not pretend the Garrett deal was easy to process, but he also did not sound like a player angling to be next.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said. “Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate but things aren’t lost. It’s Ohio against the world, so people could doubt us, but we going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to this city.”

Ward and Garrett had been the faces of Cleveland’s defense for years. Garrett arrived as the No. 1 pick in 2017. Ward followed as the No. 4 pick in 2018.

“Crazy trade, definitely a crazy trade,” Ward said. “I believe that you’re either with us or against us. And as you see, he’s not with us. But crazy trade. … But, hey, that’s the nature of this game. That’s the nature of football and the NFL and that’s what happens.”

Ward was asked about the possibility of being traded himself and again did not push for an exit.

“I could get traded, but I don’t really look too much into that stuff,” Ward said. “It’s the nature of the game. Say if I do get traded, then I feel for me wherever I’m at that’s where I’m supposed to be. So if I’m here, I’m supposed to be here. I go to a different team, that’s where I’m supposed to be.”

Browns Need Denzel Ward to Keep Defense Intact

Cleveland’s defense was elite last season, allowing 283.6 yards per game, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. The Browns also gave up just 167.2 passing yards and 22.3 points per game.

The defense was powered by Garrett, who set the league’s single-season sack record with 23 and helped Cleveland set a franchise record with 53 sacks as a team. With Garrett and his constant pressure now gone, Ward and the other cornerbacks become even more important.

Cleveland is trying to avoid a full teardown as they resolve their issues on offense, particularly at quarterback. Ward is the kind of player the Browns should be keeping and he sounds invested in maintaining the standard in Cleveland.