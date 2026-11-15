Browns QB Deshaun Watson Makes Admission After Beating Texans

Deshaun Watson admitted beating the Houston Texans carried some extra satisfaction after leading the Cleveland Browns past his former team.

The Browns erased a 17-point deficit for a 27-24 victory Sunday, improving to 6-4. Afterward, Watson acknowledged the matchup meant more than he had let on during the week.

“Most definitely. It was a big win for us overall, but personally, it was extra special,” Watson said. “There’s history behind it. Didn’t leave on a good note.”

Watson made clear that his feelings about the split did not erase his connection to Houston.

“It’s still love,” Watson said, referring to the city. “But definitely a good win.”

Browns coach Todd Monken understood what was at stake for his quarterback.

“I don’t care what he says, this meant a lot,” Monken said. “It meant a lot to a lot of guys.”

Deshaun Watson’s Texans Exit Followed Trade Demand, Lawsuits

Houston drafted Watson No. 12 overall in 2017. He made three Pro Bowls with the Texans and led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, establishing himself as the franchise’s centerpiece.

The relationship deteriorated soon afterward. Watson requested a trade in January 2021 amid frustration with the organization’s hiring process for general manager Nick Caserio. That request preceded the first misconduct lawsuit against him, which was filed in March 2021. He did not play that season.

More than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson denied wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries declined to bring criminal charges. The NFL later suspended him for 11 games and fined him $5 million for violating its personal conduct policy.

The Texans traded Watson to Cleveland in March 2022 in a package that included three first-round picks. The Browns gave him a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Deshaun Watson Delivers Another Browns Comeback

Before Sunday, Watson had played down facing his former team framed the reunion as another opportunity to help Cleveland win.

“It’s a big opportunity for us. Get back on the winning track, especially in front of our home fans. That’s the ultimate focus. Focus on that. All the outside things, going against, my former team, that stuff is in the past. Four, five years ago, yeah, it was a big deal, but now, I think both sides have moved on, and we’re just both trying to find ways to win and continue to put ourselves in position for later on down the road.”

Watson returned to the starting lineup after missing the loss to New Orleans. He finished 25-of-40 for 312 yards and an interception, adding a team-high 49 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The offense got off to a slow start again but Watson delivered his sixth fourth-quarter winning drive of the season. A 30-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. put Cleveland at Houston’s 5-yard line. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next play with 53 seconds remaining.

“The game is never over,” Watson said in his postgame interview with Fox. “As long as we have time on the clock and we have opportunity, we’re going to believe we can finish it off.”

The Browns head into their bye having snapped a two-game losing streak and firmly in the playoff mix.