Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson After Week 2 Win

The Cleveland Browns did something that almost no one who watched last week’s drubbing at the hands of Jacksonville thought was possible on Sunday: They went on the road and won a wild game in Tampa Bay, beating Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in a 23-19 game that was delayed more than two hours because of thunderstorms. It was a big win for the team, but especially for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was, according to multiple reports, playing for his starting job in his game.

He will keep it, for now, at least.

Watson was close to brilliant after a rough start, showing enough grit and ability to get past Mayfield, the ex-Browns star who is off to an 0-2 start this season. Watson was 24-for-30 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns, posing a 121.9 quarterback rating. It was Watson’s first win in more than two years, as he has been out with consecutive surgeries on his Achilles tendon. His last win came on September 15, 2024, against the Jaguars.

Deshaun Watson Will Remain Browns QB

And for all the reports that the Browns were one step away from turning to Shedeur Sanders in Week 3, when the Browns make their home debut at Huntington Bank Field, Watson just flipped the narrative on its head. Now, he will remain the quarterback despite the fact that he is sure to face a wall of boos from the home crowd.

Mary Kay Cabot, the veteran Browns beat writer who earlier in the day wrote that Watson’s job was on the line, reported afterward that he will remain the QB1, at least for next week.

She wrote: “Deshaun Watson, with his back firmly against the wall Sunday, took the Baker Mayfield Revenge Bowl by storm in Tampa, literally. With his starting job on the line, Watson came out swinging in a 23-19 upset of the Bucs with arguably his second-best performance in a Browns uniform.”

The Browns will play the Panthers next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Todd Monken Shrugs off QB Question

Browns coach Todd Monken was asked about the plan at quarterback, and whether it was going to be Watson again in Week 3. But he already seems tired of the question, and essentially brushed it off.

Monken said in his postgame presser: “I am going to enjoy this win. I thought he played his ass off. I am so happy for him. I am just going to leave it there—good for him. Good for 22 months of work, awful, to get to where he is at. I am going to leave it at that. I am so happy for him. This is a player’s game, man.”