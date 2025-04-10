Hi, Subscriber

Deshaun Watson Faces Backlash Over Latest Message Aimed at Browns

  • 9 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was called out over his latest statement.
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was called out over his latest statement.

Deshaun Watson’s latest social media post about his comeback didn’t sit well with fans and many took to the comments to call out the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Watson has been documenting his recovery from a torn Achilles on social media. His latest post addressed his doubters and those who don’t believe he’ll play another snap for the Browns or potentially in the NFL. It came after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the 2022 blockbuster trade for Watson a “swing and a miss.”

“You know, everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. They don’t think that I can get back to where I was,” Watson said in a video posted to social media. “So I know, and I believe the work that I put in. What I believe in myself, the peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple months, I know I’m gonna be way better than before.”

Watson continued: “I’m prepared. And I think before, I wasn’t prepared because I was kind of going with the flow of how the world was seeing me. But you know, when you get knocked down to the ground and you got to stand back up and walk through the rain. That brings out the real fire, another challenge, the grit that you have. The biggest thing is really just my mentality. The things that I got to deal with the outside and not taking everything personal.”

Fans Fire Back at Deshaun Watson Over Post

The backlash to Watson’s latest statement was swift, with many criticizing the embattled quarterback and casting doubt on his comeback narrative.

“He’s legit done. More videos of him working out than he’s done highlight plays in a browns uniform,” one fan said.

Another added: “Watson will never take another meaningful snap in Cleveland. And for that, I am grateful.”

Others noted that Watson has talked like this before, but the results have not been evident.

“He’s good at making videos. This isn’t the first or 5th time we’ve heard how he is gonna be better than ever. It’s been 5 years. It’s not happening,” the fan said.

Another said: “How many times this dude had to come back for something…he just needs to call it quits. I guess he can’t till the end of the contract.”

Deshaun Watson Trade Has Been Disaster for Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles in January.

Getty ImagesBrowns QB Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles in January.

Injuries have defined Watson’s tenure in Cleveland. But when he has been on the field, his play has been subpar, unlike anything he displayed during his Pro Bowl seasons in Houston.

He has a 9-10 record as the starter with the Browns. And his 2024 season was a disaster. Watson threw just five touchdown passes in seven starts and failed to reach 200 passing yards in any of those games.

Cleveland has also moved on, shutting the door on Watson being in the starting quarterback conversation. His $230 million fully guaranteed contract runs through 2026 but Cleveland is trying to work around it.

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft but won’t force a quarterback with the pick.

“The message is if the right [quarterback] is there, we’re going to take him,” Haslam said. “If not, we’ll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. We need good football players. There’s good football players in this draft, and we got to make sure we get the right ones for us.”

Kenny Pickett — who the Browns traded for in March — is the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Jerome Baker's headshot J. Baker
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Latest Browns News Alerts

Winston Reid : Signs deal with Cleveland

Reid signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Browns on Tuesday. Reid will return to the Browns after entering the offseason as a free agent. The linebacker played in 16 regular-season games with Cleveland in 2024, recording 23 total tackles (15 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. Reid will likely operate as a depth option at middle linebacker behind Jordan Hicks (concussion) in 2025.

Comments

Deshaun Watson Faces Backlash Over Latest Message Aimed at Browns

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x