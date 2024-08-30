Browns Give 2-Word Statement on QB Situation Ahead of Opener

The Cleveland Browns made significant quarterback moves on Thursday, August 29, but have yet to reveal who will serve as Deshaun Watson’s primary backup.

The Browns released veteran Tyler Huntley on Thursday, August 29, after being unable to find a trade partner. Cleveland was limited in their options, deciding to keep four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Most teams were likely unwilling to give up a pick, knowing the Browns would eventually move on from one of their signal-callers.

“They’re all tough decisions,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “You guys know, I love Snoop, the person, the player. Would love to keep all our guys, but it wasn’t the case.”

That leaves Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the three quarterbacks in the mix. While Watson is the unquestioned starter, there’s still debate on who will be No. 2.

“Stay tuned,” Stefanski said when asked about the QB depth chart.

Since Winston signed with the Browns, it’s been assumed that he would be in the backup role. However, Thompson-Robinson’s strong preseason might have propelled him past the former top pick.

“It’s such a competitive roster in general, but that room was very, very competitive. And those guys all had really good moments,” Stefanski said. “Dorian coming off of his injury, to be able to put himself in position to go play like he did in the games, perform like he did in practice, I think was a big part of it.”

Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson’s Contract

The Browns also made a significant financial move involving a quarterback, restructuring Watson’s contract for a third consecutive season.

The Browns converted $44.79 million of Watson’s base salary into a signing bonus, which generated around $35.83 million in cap space. Cleveland now has over $62 million in cap space for the upcoming season — the most in the NFL.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract upon arriving with the Browns in 2022 via trade.

Cleveland isn’t expected to make a significant move with the cap space, although it does give them flexibility. The cap space can be rolled over to next season and they have lots of key players currently on the roster that they’ll have to pay.

“Anything we do is, or a lot of things we do, I should say, is flexibility in mind and how it can give us options,” Browns assistant general manager Catherine Hickman said on Thursday. “Optionality is huge when we can make moves, whether that’s now or down the road.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Named Team Captain

The Browns named their team captains on Thursday. Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Charley Hughlett, Denzel Ward, and Watson will wear a “C” on their jerseys this year. The captains were selected by their teammates.

It’s the second year as a captain for Watson, who has played in just 12 games over the past two seasons.

“I mean, Deshaun as the quarterback, he’s been doing this his whole life, leading, which is very natural for him and his teammates,” Stefanski said. “(His teammates) recognize hard work. I think that’s a big piece of it.”

Watson and the Browns open the regular season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.