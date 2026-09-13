Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News Ahead of Week 1

Deshaun Watson has the Cleveland Browns’ starting job, but it’s expected that Shedeur Sanders will get his opportunity before the season is over — and perhaps sooner rather than later.

After winning the training camp quarterback competition, Watson must show he can give Cleveland something it has rarely gotten from him: consistent production. It adds pressure to Watson’s return Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com remains convinced Sanders has something worth exploring, even after the second-year quarterback lost his bid to start the opener.

“He will get his chance. He’s not the modern-day, two-play QB. But he has elite playmaking ability and enough mobility to get the job done,” Cabot said.

Cabot’s confidence centers on the instincts Sanders brings to the position. She sees a quarterback whose ability to create can become more apparent once the games begin.

“When he steps back onto the field, he’ll once again show what makes him special. Sanders has an uncanny sixth sense for the game that can’t be coached or taught,” Cabot said. “When he’s in the zone, he can sense the play instinctively. He can side-step the pressure at the last millisecond and deliver the ball on the money.”

Watson gets the first opportunity under new coach Todd Monken, but Sanders’ presence ensures there will be an alternative drawing attention if the offense struggles.

Deshaun Watson Faces Pressure Before Browns Home Opener

Watson’s first two games will go a long way toward determining the reception he gets when the Browns return to Cleveland. After opening against Jacksonville, the Browns stay on the road in Week 2 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. Their home opener follows September 27 against the Carolina Panthers.

Cabot stressed that Watson needs to give fans something to believe in before then.

“There’s no time for excuses. Watson must knock off the rust do the best he can with the time he’s been given,” Cabot said. “He must also come back home on Sept. 27 with a pile of goodwill to minimize the boos. If he can show flashes of his Houston self, the Browns might win some games this season.”

Watson already heard boos during the preseason against Buffalo. If Cleveland returns home 0-2 with an offense that looks no better under his direction, that frustration could intensify quickly.

The Browns have gone since acquiring him in 2022. Injuries have repeatedly interrupted his tenure, but his performance when healthy has also fallen well short of expectations. Two productive road outings — even if they don’t result in wins — would help Watson build support. Two more disappointments would bring even louder calls to see what Sanders can do.

Deshaun Watson Looks to Extend Perfect Record Against Jaguars

For Watson, Sunday represents an opportunity to resume a career that has been on hold since he tore his Achilles in October 2024. A second rupture during his recovery sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

Ahead of his return, Watson emphasized appreciating the opportunity after such a lengthy absence.

“I just kind of enjoy each moment because I know how fast it can be taken away,” Watson said.

Entering the final year of his contract, Watson also acknowledged that this season gives him a chance to demonstrate he can still play in the NFL and continue his career.

He draws a familiar opponent for that first test. Watson owns a 7-0 record as a starter against Jacksonville, a streak built largely during his time with the Houston Texans. Watson brushed aside that history Wednesday, saying this Jaguars team presents a different challenge and the Browns must earn a victory.