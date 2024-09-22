Browns QB Deshaun Watson Addresses ‘Blame’ After Embarrassing Loss

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns offense sputtered in a frustrating 21-15 loss to the New York Giants, a team they were favored by a touchdown to beat.

Watson emphasized that the team isn’t pointing fingers after the embarrassing loss — their second in front of a home crowd this season.

“We’re not blaming anybody. There are throws that I missed, that we could have capitalized on,” Watson said. “So all this is a team effort.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski echoed Watson’s frustration, expressing concern over the relentless pressure his quarterback faced throughout the game.

“Obviously, Deshaun gives you everything he has. He can’t get sacked that many times, can’t get hit that many times,” Stefanski said. “That’s not good enough. That’s on me and that’s on us to get it fixed.”

Stefanski’s statement might take a little of the onus off Watson, who wasn’t sharp. Watson finished the matchup with 196 yards and two touchdowns. He looked timid in the pocket and indecisive at times, hanging onto the ball a bit too long, resulting in sacks.

Deshaun Watson Says Giants Changed Up Game Plan

Watson was sacked eight times — the most of his career. The Giants pass-rushers had a day, especially Dexter Lawrence, who notched a pair of sacks. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns also wreaked havoc all day in the backfield.

Watson said they expected some pressure but not to the level the Giants brought it at. He was blitzed on 57% of his dropbacks, per ESPN Stats and Information. The Giants had sent blitzes on 25% of opponent dropbacks heading into Week 3.

“They switched up the game plan,” Watson said. “We were expecting pressure, but as much as they brought it … you have to prepare for the worst. They did a good job of trying to create some mismatches and confusion up front to get us off our timing in the passing game. For us to try to create that, we have to win our matchups and try to figure out the right protection.”

The Browns fell to 1-2 with the loss, dropping both their home games to open up the season. Getting things “fixed” is urgent before hitting the road next week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I got to get it fixed. It’s disappointing on a bunch of different levels. I know we can be better and we will be,” Stefanski said. “That’s the truth of the NFL. We have a game next week against an AFC opponent and will be our focus very quickly here. But very, very disappointed. Not good enough from a players standpoint, from a coaching standpoint. Just not good enough and we’re not going to win games when we play like that.

Amari Cooper Starts to Find Rhythm in Loss

If there’s any silver lining in the loss, it’s Amari Cooper’s performance. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher had his best game of the season, collecting seven catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper caught a touchdown pass from Watson on the game’s first play.

“First play was a great throw and catch,” Stefanski said. “The disappointing part is that there are opportunities out there, and we didn’t capitalize on those.”

Cooper had a hard landing while attempting to grab a catch in the fourth quarter. After the game, he said he’s “good” and should be ready to go against the team that drafted him next week.