Browns QB Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence on Future in Cleveland

Deshaun Watson had a lot to say as he stepped back in front of reporters with his future in Cleveland still unsettled.

The Browns quarterback had not spoken to the media in more than a year, a stretch that included his Achilles injury, a long rehab and another round of speculation about his future not just in Cleveland, but the NFL. Now entering a contract year, Watson is trying to prove he can still factor into Cleveland’s quarterback picture.

Watson made it clear he feels steady mentally, confident physically and focused on competing for the job.

“I’m in a great space,” Watson said when asked about entering a contract year. “You know, my home is good. Me and my wife is doing a heck of a job just working each and every day mentally to just stay on top of what we need to stay on top of. So, I appreciate her. I appreciate the staff and the organization for always having my back and, yeah, I’m in a good space, enjoying myself out here, enjoying my teammates and the new coaching staff. So, I’m in a great space.”

Watson is in the last year of the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal he signed after being traded to Cleveland in 2022. The financial details remain significant, but Watson’s immediate focus is more basic: proving he can stay healthy, compete and still be the player the Browns hoped they were getting.

Deshaun Watson Says He Never Doubted His Return

Watson’s comeback has been a long one. He has not played in a regular-season game since October 2024, when he suffered an Achilles rupture against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson said the rehab tested him, but it did not change his belief that he would make it back.

“I mean, it was a lot of ups and downs,” Watson said. “I learned a lot about myself, learned that you just got to be patient, just keep working, keep pushing forward. But, I’ve always kind of had that mentality since I was a kid, you know, growing up. So, it wasn’t anything new for me. The situation and environment was probably new, just dealing with the type of injuries that I had. But outside of that, just keep pushing forward. That’s how life goes. Life is going to continue to go on. So, yeah, it’s been tough, but at the same time, I was able to grow and learn.”

Asked if there was ever a point when he thought he would not return, Watson was direct.

“No, never was a thought,” he said.

Deshaun Watson Focused on Winning Browns QB Battle

Watson’s Browns tenure has been defined by injuries, uneven play and the weight of the costly franchise-altering trade that brought him to town. Watson was asked about fans cheering his 2024 injury and the broader reaction to his disappointing run with the team.

“At the end of the day, I can’t control what people support,” Watson said. “I think that’s their own opinions. I think that all I can do is just put out the best person I am, showcase who I am as a person, as a player, as a teammate, and what I represent as an individual. So outside of that, I can’t focus on what the outside is saying or what they — I have no control over that other than just putting out the best product that I can put out as a person and as a player.”

The quarterback competition remains open, with Shedeur Sanders and Watson splitting the first team reps. The Browns don’t expect to make a decision on their QB1 until training camp.