Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out as Boos Return vs. Ravens

The boos returned for Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns’ offense went nowhere early against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Watson completed just two of his first five passes for 10 yards, looking unsettled and frequently taking off running as Cleveland struggled to establish any rhythm. The home crowd at Huntington Bank Field quickly voiced its frustration.

“Boos at Huntington Bank Field after another failed third-down conversion. Deshaun Watson is 2-of-5 for 10 yards,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi noted on X.

The Browns managed just seven net yards of offense in the first quarter. Watson’s passing struggles were part of an ugly opening stretch that gave fans little reason to believe Cleveland had solved its offensive problems.

Cleveland finally got to the Ravens’ side of the field with just seven minutes remaining in the first half. But a false start on third down pushed Cleveland backwards and the Browns punted.

For Watson, the reception was familiar. His relationship with the home crowd has included boos and other signs of public frustration.

Deshaun Watson Previously Called Browns Fans’ Boos Personal

Watson’s most pointed response to the home crowd came during the preseason, when fans booed him throughout an August 22 appearance against the Buffalo Bills.

He completed five of 12 passes for 36 yards with an interception in Cleveland’s 31-7 loss. The boos began when he entered to start the second half and grew louder as the offense continued to struggle. He described the treatment as disrespectful.

“I think the whole world knows. It has nothing to do about the performance. It’s a little bit more personal than that,” Watson said afterward.

That appearance was his first at home since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2024. Watson had been booed during pregame introductions that day, and some fans cheered after he went down. The reaction drew criticism from teammates, including then-Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Watson brought up that incident while discussing the preseason boos, making clear the reaction to his injury had stayed with him.

Two days later, after being named Cleveland’s starting quarterback, Watson acknowledged that his emotions had gotten the better of him. He said he understood fans’ frustration with the injuries, missed time and disappointing play that had followed the organization’s investment in him.

Browns Wins Had Helped Change Deshaun Watson’s Reception

There had been signs of a warmer reception before Sunday. Watson left the field to cheers after helping Cleveland beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in its home opener. His 14-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. capped the winning drive with less than two minutes remaining.

“The energy, the fans, it was amazing. They kept believing in us, they kept the energy up,” Watson said afterward.

He followed that performance by directing another winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping Cleveland improve to 3-1 with a 27-24 victory.

But the offense took a step backward in a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets the following week. Watson completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while taking eight sacks. Cleveland punted on eight possessions and struggled to generate a consistent running game.

The Browns returned home needing a response against a division rival. Through the first half, their offense had offered little relief.