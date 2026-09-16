Browns QB Deshaun Watson Calls Out Unfair Expectations

Deshaun Watson believes the media has set an unrealistic bar for him as questions mount about his future as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

Coming off a rough opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Watson pushed back Wednesday on the pressure to deliver a big performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Shedeur Sanders waiting behind him, Watson dismissed the suggestion that he needs to put up huge numbers to change the conversation.

“Personally, I think all that is for the media. I think the media has this expectation that I’m supposed to throw 400 yards, five touchdowns every week. So, until that happens, I guess it’s going to be the same situation,” Watson said during his Wednesday news conference. “So again, my job is to make sure I’m operating well so we can try to get a win and keep moving forward from there.”

Regardless of how Watson views the expectations, he has to play better.

Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to Jacksonville. Those numbers were softened considerably by a late 46-yard touchdown pass to rookie Denzel Boston after the outcome had been decided. The Browns trailed 34-3 before getting their first touchdown of the season.

It was a performance that did little to inspire confidence in Watson’s ability to give Cleveland quality starting quarterback play. But Watson maintained that the locker room is keeping its attention on the next opponent.

“I’m not sure. We got to take it one week at a time. In this locker room, especially with (Todd) Monken leading the way, he preaches that we’re not going to fall into the media trap of what’s going on outside. We got to find ways to get better each and every week,” Watson said. “This is the NFL, this is week to week. You can be the best team one week and then the next week everything can kind of deploy. So, it’s week to week, and we’re focused on Tampa Bay this week.”

Browns Need Deshaun Watson to Fix Operational Issues

Some of Cleveland’s problems started before Watson had a chance to throw. The Browns struggled to communicate, get lined up and consistently execute the basics of Monken’s offense. That was particularly concerning given the reasoning behind the quarterback decision. Watson’s ability to manage the offense on the road, including the operation and silent cadence, helped give him the edge over Sanders.

That advantage did not show up in Jacksonville.

“We just got to get in and out of the huddle. It was early on, loud, and just everybody, we have different, multiple plays in one play call, so being able to hear everything, get off, get set up, see what the defense is doing, motion, signals, all these different things,” Watson said. “We definitely need to work hard on that, and that’s one of the main focuses. Before we can even have success on the drive, we’ve got to be able to operate at a high level.”

Monken has backed Watson for another start while acknowledging that the quarterback, his teammates and the coaching staff all need to improve. The planned adjustments include shortening calls and getting the offense to the line with more urgency.

Deshaun Watson Downplays Baker Mayfield Matchup

The trip to Tampa also brings a matchup with the quarterback Cleveland moved on from to acquire Watson.

The Browns sent three first-round picks and additional draft capital to Houston in 2022, then gave Watson a five-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $230 million. Cleveland later traded Mayfield to Carolina, ending his four-season run with the team.

Watson declined to make the reunion a personal storyline when asked about Mayfield.

“Honestly, I’m not even sure. I think that’s a defensive player question. My main focus is trying to figure out what their defense is doing so we can find ways to be successful and get points,” Watson said. “So, as far as that, I respect Baker and everything he’s done ever since college. We’ve been playing against each other since college, so he’s a hell of a player, a hell of a quarterback, and they paid him for a reason.”

Mayfield rebuilt his career in Tampa Bay after joining the Buccaneers in 2023, earning two Pro Bowl selections and leading the team to two division titles. Tampa Bay rewarded him with a three-year extension reportedly worth $165 million earlier this month.