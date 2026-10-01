Browns’ Deshaun Watson Catches Break Before Week 4 vs. Steelers

For Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Thursday night’s game against the Steelers will represent yet another turning point in his 22-month NFL comeback from two surgeries on this Achilles tendon. The possibility of a win in this game–the Browns are underdogs, but by a field goal or less at most sports books–puts the Browns at 3-1 and quite suddenly would push Watson’s story from a nice local turnaround that could still go sour to a full-blown national tale of sporting redemption.

There is much for Watson to fear, though, starting with the stout Steelers defensive line, led by TJ Watt. Pittsburgh has the fourth-rated pass-rush defense, with an 89.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. That will force Watson to speed up an internal clock that has been too slow, too out of rhythm, too many times this season. While the defensive front will be ready to go for the Steelers, Watson is catching a fortunate break–star corners Joey Porter Jr and Jalen Ramsey could both be sitting out on Thursday.

Browns Might Miss Porter and Jalen Ramsey

Porter, of course, has developed into one of the big stories in the NFL, as he is holding out of reporting to the team while he awaits a new contract extension. The Steelers like him in man coverage, but feel he is too limited in other areas, and don’t want to pay him at the top of the market. The Browns will not be facing him on Sunday.

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The could also miss fellow star corner Jalen Ramsey, who suffered a broken wrist in Week 3 and is working to make a comeback for this week. But the headwinds are against him.

Ramsey told reporters he played through the wrist on Sunday against the Bengals. He is still trying to do it again in Cleveland on Thursday, though he won’t be 100% even if he plays.

Said Ramsey: “I’m going to give everything to try to (play). I have to be able to protect it. It’s a real injury, a broken wrist. I can’t really do anything about it. It’s just going to be about seeing if I’m able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won’t be letting any of my teammates down.”

The Browns and Steelers will kick off from Huntington Bank Field at 8:15 pm ET on Thursday.