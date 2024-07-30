Deshaun Watson’s Personal Coach Shuts Down Injury Talk

Deshaun Watson’s early exit from Cleveland Browns training camp practice has sparked some concern, but his personal quarterback coach assured that there’s no reason to worry.

Watson shut it down early during practice on Monday, July 29. It was the first day of training camp in pads for the Browns. Team insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com provided some context on the situation, which happened during a passing drill.

“When Watson, coming off surgery in November to repair his fractured right shoulder socket, took his first crack at it, the ball bounced in front of the net, which was unusual for him considering it’s come out so well and with such great zip since organized team activities,” Cabot said. “It also proved to be is last rep of the day. He took off his helmet and pads, rotated the arm slightly, and headed over to the sidelines while the other three quarterbacks — Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson — continued to work.”

Watson’s personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery — who also hosts a podcast with the Browns quarterback — replied to the article on X.

“He’s 100% healthy and exactly where he’s supposed to be based on the plan,” Avery said.

He's 100% healthy and exactly where he's supposed to be based on the plan. https://t.co/UZc8WlcSb7 — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) July 30, 2024

He also responded to a comment asking if he was “sure” it was part of the plan.

“I’m probably one of the surest people in the world on the subject lol,” Avery said.

Cabot also cited a source saying whatever happened with Watson wasn’t a cause for concern.

Browns ‘Pleased’ With Deshaun Watson Following Injury

With training camp ramping up, Watson’s workload and progress will be a topic of conversation. He played in just six games last season and is entering a make-or-break year with the Browns.

The Browns traded a trio of first-round picks to acquire Watson in a 2022 trade and gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

The last two years have been tough, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry is happy with the progress Watson has made this offseason in his return from injury.

“We’ve been very pleased with Deshaun,” Berry said Monday, July 29. “I think you’ve all seen that he’s really worked his tail off in terms of his shoulder rehab over really like the past year, had a really strong spring. You know, he’s done a really nice job here early at camp, so we feel like he’s in a great place both physically and mentally and look forward to a big year.”

David Njoku Praises Browns QB Deshaun Watson

There’s confidence this could be the year Watson regains the Pro Bowl form he showed with the Houston Texans. For Berry, it’s all about Watson staying on the field.

“Seeing how he prepares, seeing how he works in practice. Seeing how he relates to his coaches,” Berry said. “I think our biggest focus with Deshaun is just making sure that he’s available. I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Watson has drawn some very positive reviews from his teammates, including tight end David Njoku.

“Awesome, awesome,” Njoku said on Monday. “He’s looking like a beast. So you’ve got to just keep stacking these positive days.”

Watson and the Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.