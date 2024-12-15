Browns Controversial Deshaun Watson Decision Sparks Backlash

The Browns reported plan for Deshaun Watson has sparked backlash among fans.

The Cleveland Browns are facing a pivotal decision regarding Deshaun Watson’s future, and the team’s potential direction has sparked frustration among the fan base.

Watson is currently sidelined, recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury. Through three seasons, Watson has played in just 19 games with the Browns, suffering a pair of season-ending injuries.

When Watson has taken the field, his performance has been rough. The Browns hold a 9-10 record in his starts, with Watson throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during that span.

After arriving via trade, Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal in 2022. The Browns were hoping he could be their franchise quarterback but it’s proved to be a disaster. Watson has cap charges of nearly $73 million each of the next two seasons, plus nearly $27 million in 2027. Parting with Watson would trigger a $119 million cap charge in 2025.

However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team is still willing to give Watson a shot at returning and competing for the starting job.

“The Browns are willing to allow Watson to at least compete for the job for more reasons than just the fact they’re paying him a boatload of money,” Cabot said. “The Browns believe that Watson can still play at a high level, and that the first seven games of this season were not a true reflection of his ability.”

Majority of Browns Fans Don’t Want Deshaun Watson Back

The Browns entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, with some of their top players in their prime and eager to make a postseason run. But the Browns stumbled to a 1-6 record out of the gate, losing winnable games to the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

With Watson at quarterback, the offense was nearly unwatchable. With Jameis Winston at quarterback, the unit has taken a step forward, much like it did with Joe Flacco last season. Fans were not pleased to hear that Watson could potentially be returning.

“If this is real, there won’t be many fans in the stands at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 1,” Nick Pedone of BIGPLAY wrote on X. “If Deshaun Watson ever plays another snap for this organization, it would be even bigger monumental embarrassment than it already is.”

Another added: “Makes no sense. Even if he had actually played well over the last 3 seasons (he hadn’t, can argue he was average at best) any competent organization would be scared to death of a 30 year old QB who broke his shoulder and tore his achilles in (back to back) seasons,” a fan said. “He was all time bad in ‘24.”

Browns Will Make Deshaun Watson Compete for Starting Spot

The Browns are unwilling to let Watson return and be handed the starting gig, as he was this year following shoulder surgery. He’ll have to compete for it, with the Browns planning to stage a competition during camp, per Cabot.

“The Browns are also realistic enough to know that it might not happen, and will have at least one other bona fide starter in camp who will either come in as the starter, or with a chance to compete for the starting job,” Cabot said. “That could be Winston or someone else. They’ll look for their potential next QB1 in the draft, free agency or a trade.”

Much of that will depend on how the rest of the season unfolds for the Browns. At 3-10, they’re in the mix for a top draft pick. Only the Raiders and Giants had worse records entering Week 15.