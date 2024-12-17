Browns Dealt Harsh 2-Word Reality Check on Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns appear set to bring back Deshaun Watson next season, a move that seems to be their only viable option.

After arriving via trade, Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal in 2022. The Browns were hoping he could be their franchise quarterback, but it has proved to be an unmitigated disaster.

Watson has cap charges of $73 million each of the next two seasons, plus nearly $27 million in 2027. Parting with Watson would trigger a $119 million cap charge in 2025. ESPN insider Adam Schefter doesn’t see a way out for the Browns.

“They’re stuck,” Schefter said on Monday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

He continued: “They have to bring him back. They’re stuck with the contract.”

Browns to Give Deshaun Watson Chance to Compete for Starting Job

Watson has played in just 19 games with Cleveland. The Browns have a 9-10 record in games he has started, including a 1-6 record this season. Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during that span.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team is still willing to give Watson a shot at returning and competing for the starting job. And it’s about more than just the money.

“The Browns are willing to allow Watson to at least compete for the job for more reasons than just the fact they’re paying him a boatload of money,” Cabot said. “The Browns believe that Watson can still play at a high level, and that the first seven games of this season were not a true reflection of his ability.”

Watson is recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury but is expected to be ready for the start of next season. He’s mostly been away from the team since the injury, which occured during a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland is 3-10 but are currently in line for the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, per Tankathon. That could make it tough for the Browns to draft one of the top quarterback prospects but they could also bring in an affortable free agent.

Albert Breer of the MMQB floated the idea of Justin Fields, who is currently the backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“They’ll consider the quarterbacks in the draft, and then I think the other piece of it could be adding a reclamation project … trying to find this year’s Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield,” Breer said on the MMQB Podcast. “Maybe that’s Justin Fields?”

Browns Sorting Out Starting QB for Remainder of Season

The Watson issue is a problem for next season. The Browns are still sorting out who will be the starting quarterback moving forward with Jameis Winston struggling to limit his turnovers.

Winston has tossed eight interceptions in the last three games and 12 since taking over the starting role. He was benched during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after throwing his third interception. The Browns rolled with second-year passer Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the second half.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has declined to name the starter for the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“My focus, whether it’s the quarterback position or really any position, is constantly trying to do what I feel like is best for the team, for right now for this week for Cincinnati,” Stefanski said. “That’s really where our focus is.”

The Browns are a touchdown underdog against the Bengals, per ESPN BET.