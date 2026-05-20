Ex-All-Pro Says Browns’ Deshaun Watson Decision Is Already Made

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback competition may be over before it truly begins — with word from inside the building pointing to one clear answer.

As the Browns opened OTAs on Tuesday, the conversation around the quarterback situation continued to take center stage. LeSean McCoy, a former All-Pro running back and Super Bowl champion, said his “sources” inside the Browns organization are already telling him the outcome is decided.

“I got a lot of sources and connections over there, players, you know what I’m saying. They say Deshaun Watson looks good over there. I ain’t believe it, though, he’s been so bad, but they say he’s rolling right now. I think with the new offense, new coach over there, things are looking different for him,” McCoy said on Speakeasy. “They say he’s looking good. They say this year, he will look a lot better, and he’s going to start. I told y’all first: Deshaun Watson is going to start.”

McCoy’s assessment tracks with recent reporting. According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Watson currently holds an inside edge to win the starting job. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoed that sentiment, citing Watson’s budding relationship with Monken.

“I’m told he’s hit it off with Todd Monken, who’s got an offensive concept, some elements that Watson has run in the past and been his best at,” Fowler said on SportsCenter.

Shedeur Sanders Still in the Mix for Browns

Even if Watson holds the early edge, Sanders is not out of the race. The second-year quarterback has spent significant time building a relationship with Monken since the new head coach arrived in Cleveland this offseason.

Monken embraced Sanders with a hug on his first day in Cleveland and ribbed the quarterback about trying to draft him while in Baltimore. Sanders said Monken challenged him early.

“I was here one day and he was like, ‘Well, if you want to be the best quarterback you want to be, then you got to do that on a daily thing, on a daily regimen, daily time.’ So that’s what clicked for me,” Sanders said.

Sanders represents a higher upside, potential long-term option than Watson for the Browns. He’s on a cheap rookie deal and has shown upside, which Monken acknowledged. Sanders produced a 3-4 record as a starter during his first year, with seven touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson’s Health Significant Question Mark

The argument against Watson isn’t ability. It is availability. Over four seasons with the Browns, Watson has played in just 19 total games and has never played more than seven in a season. Between an initial 12-game suspension, a shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season, and back-to-back Achilles surgeries, staying healthy has been a problem. The Achilles injuries cost Watson all of last season.

However, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam sounded optimistic with what he’s seen from Watson.

“Deshaun has a great chance. It’s a fresh start, offensive-minded coach, who has, in his past, been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful,” Haslam said.

Watson will need to continue proving himself throughout offseason workouts and into the preseason. He may look sharp in helmets and shorts, but the real evaluation begins once the pads come on for the former Pro Bowler.