Browns Urged to Create Deshaun Watson ‘Exit Strategy’ After Latest News

Deshaun Watson is expected to suit up for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but the decision is stirring controversy as he faces a new sexual assault allegation.

The new allegation against the Browns quarterback emerged on Monday. A woman alleges that Watson “roughly sexually assaulted” her in her apartment while she was getting ready for a date with him. The full details of the lawsuit can be viewed here. Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

The NFL is investigating the new claim, but Watson will not be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which is essentially paid leave for a player as the league investigates. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the plan is for Watson to start for the Browns on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic does not believe that starting Watson is the right move and urged the Browns to create an “exit strategy” immediately.

“Stefanski said Watson will start this week against the Jaguars and the Browns appear to have no plans of benching him. How can they continue running him out as the face of the franchise if there is any uncertainty over the veracity of these claims?” Lloyd said. “The Texans sat Watson for the entire 2021 season while they worked through his trade request and a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. The Browns are showing no inclination to do the same.”

Browns Could Have Potential Way Out of Watson Deal

The Browns’ decision to acquire Watson and hand him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract has been widely criticized. Aside from his off-field issues, Watson hasn’t provided the level of play the Browns expected when they made the gamble to bring him on board.

Since the 2022 trade, Watson has played in just 13 games with the Browns, and his play has been subpar. In the Browns’ opener against the Dallas Cowboys, he passed for just 169 yards, 1 touchdown, and a pair of interceptions.

Watson’s contract runs through the 2026 season. However, the Browns may be able to get out of the deal if Watson was aware of the latest allegation and hadn’t told the team.

“If the organization can prove Watson was aware of the potential allegation before he signed the contract and did not disclose it to the team, they may have a way out of this mess,” Lloyd said. “If they do, they’d better take it.”

Stefanski acknowledged on Wednesday that it was the first time he had heard of it, as did Watson.

“I’m in the same boat as you, boss man,” Watson said when asked why the allegations have continued.

Deshaun Watson Accuser to Meet With the NFL

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the woman accusing Watson, said his client is set to meet with the NFL. Buzbee added that there are additional witnesses and pertinent video.

“We will be scheduling a meeting with the NFL and hope that can be accomplished in the next two weeks,” Buzbee said, per ESPN. “We have a video and two additional witnesses for the NFL to speak with. I’ve personally never had confidence in the NFL’s disciplinary process but my client has chosen to engage it.”

Buzbee released an additional statement on social media, saying Watson’s camp had known about the issue for nearly a year.

“We reached out to attorney (Watson’s lawyer) Rusty Hardin’s office for ten months in an attempt to resolve this case,” Buzbee said. “Unfortunately, Watson’s team or maybe his lawyers couldn’t or wouldn’t give this case the attention it was due. Mr. Hardin now has tried to contact us since we filed suit. Unfortunately, we see that now as too little too late.”

If Watson were to miss time, the Browns would likely turn to former top pick Jameis Winston. Cleveland signed the veteran passer this offseason. Second-year passer Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in the mix as well.