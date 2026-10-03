Browns’ Deshaun Watson Facing Backlash Amid ‘Disgusting’ Comeback Push

Over the last three weeks, it has all been sunshine and light for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has led the team to three straight wins and is proving coach Todd Monken and the organization right for sticking by him and giving him one last shot to be the team’s QB1 here in 2026, the final year of his albatross $230 million contract. And considering how low Watson was, even a little more than a month ago after his disastrous press conference following the Browns’ second preseason game, the turnaround has been remarkable.

Watson has not only recovered from two back-to-back Achilles tendon injuries, he has recovered–somewhat, at least–from the wave of fan disdain he had earned in five years in Cleveland, and his time as an NFL pariah.

But there is one thing that persists, one fact from his past that is bubbling up again now that his career is getting re-aligned through the first four weeks: Those 25-plus civil lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct, which led to a massive fine and an 11-game suspension. Watson, importantly, was never charged. But in the eyes of many, that does not matter.

Deshaun Watson Seeking Sympathy

On Thursday night, during the Browns’ appearance against the Steelers, Amazon Prime aired an interview with Taylor Rooks and Watson, and many were disappointed that Rooks glossed over the fact that Watson’s career with the Browns began with those sex allegations. She dubbed anger at him for the allegations, “skepticism.”

Watson said: “I was dealing with the world kind of flipping against me. And it was hard, honestly. I think being able to grow through that and manage through that, it took time.”

For many, the interview represented Rooks and the NFL shining up Watson’s image.

One user wrote: “Her smiling during her sit-down interviews with Puka Nucua and now Deshawn Watson that humanize these pieces of shit that should be in jail is how I currently think of Taylor Rooks tbu.”

And another: “There was literally no reason for Taylor Rooks and the Prime Video team to go and have a sitdown with Deshaun Watson, that is just beyond disgusting. Why are broadcasters trying to help with his PR? GTFOH”

And more …

shame on taylor rooks for participating in this & the nfl for letting him ever play again man https://t.co/zzpOOQhgoX— James (@DaaSweener) October 2, 2026

Browns Comeback Should Not Save Reputation

Much of the NFL media ignored the fluffing of Deshaun Watson’s image amid his comeback with the Browns. There is a fair case to be made against going in on Watson because of the allegations–he was not charged by a grand jury, he paid the price with his suspension and he’s done what he had to do to get back on the field. Legally, and logically, there is no reason to ask him about the lawsuits every time he is interviewed.

But it still is problematic, as Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk points out. The world didn’t “flip” against Watson. There were credible accusations signaling he is a creep and has avoided accountability.

Writes Florio: “It’s a question that won’t be going away. Even as he thrives as Cleveland’s unlikely starting quarterback in the final year of his fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract, plenty of Browns fans will never embrace him. He can believe it’s not fair, he can characterize it as another test from above. Or he can accept the reasons for the resistance and try to finally say and do something to prove that he understands what he did, that he realizes why it was wrong, and that he’ll use his platform and profile to help make a meaningful difference.”