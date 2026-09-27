Browns Fans Send Deshaun Watson 3-Word Message in Stunning Turn

The Cleveland Browns faithful hammered quarterback Deshaun Watson with boos and jeers as he struggled during the preseason, but one month later the tune inside Huntington Bank Stadium changed dramatically.

That did not happen all at once. In fact, there was plenty of disdain for Watson even during the team’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 27. However, by the time the game was over, Cleveland was a three-point victor and Watson had led the Browns to their second straight win.

And apparently winning cures all, even in Northeast Ohio.

“Boos in Cleveland as Deshaun Watson replaces Shedeur Sanders after coming off for one play after a hit,” Ben Axelrod of Front Office Sports posted to X following a brief injury absence for Watson in the fourth quarter. “This crowd is so uncomfortable and has been all game.”

“Let’s go Watson!” chants now ringing throughout the Browns’ stadium. Can’t make this up. https://t.co/LJRpnSQkEl — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 27, 2026

“‘Let’s go Watson!’ chants now ringing throughout Browns’ stadium,” Axelrod followed up on social media approximately a half an hour later. “Can’t make this up.”

Deshaun Watson Led Game-Winning Drive Over Panthers Followings Solid Outing Against Buccaneers

Watson was not without his struggles on Sunday.

He finished the day 16-of-30 passing for 144 yards and two TDs, including a game-winning, 65-yard drive in the final quarter. He also recorded 11 rushes for 45 yards.

Watson’s performance was a follow-up to a game in Tampa Bay in Week 2, during which Watson completed 24-of-30 passes for 238 yards and two scores.

There was widespread speculation that Cleveland could replace Watson ahead of the team’s return home for Week 3 had the Browns lost to the Buccaneers last weekend and/or had the QB played poorly.

Now, however, there seems essentially no chance that Watson’s job is in imminent danger — particularly not ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week.

The Steelers are also 2-1 after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Deshuan Watson Making Believers Around NFL After 2 Decent Outings

Slowly, but surely, Watson is starting to make some believers around the NFL following four years of disappointment in Cleveland that began with a long suspension from the league, several serious injury issues and frequently poor play in the rare instances Watson was allowed, and physically able, to play.

“Give Deshaun Watson credit, the whole world was crumbling around him two weeks ago. Bad Week 1. Ugly scene in Cleveland in Week 3 looming,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated posted to X. “He’s responded.”

Watson is in the final season of a five-year, $230 million contract that the team fully guaranteed in what was a historic deal at the time.

Coming into this season, Watson had started just 19 games, going 9-10 over those outings. He is now 11-11 for his career in Cleveland and has a strong group of young skill-position players around him at wide receiver, tight end and running back.

The Browns’ defense has also responded over the past two weeks, giving up an average of just 18.5 points per game after surrendering 34 points in a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.