Browns QB Deshaun Watson Follows Through on Postgame Promise

Deshaun Watson opened his home to his Cleveland Browns teammates after their latest comeback win, following through on a party invitation delivered during the postgame celebration.

After receiving a game ball following Sunday’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Watson announced plans to host his teammates. With Cleveland improving to 4-2, the quarterback made sure the gathering happened.

His wife, Jilly Anais Watson, shared a recap on Instagram, including how quickly she had to put everything together.

“What a night! My husband invited the entire team to our home last night and what a phenomenal time they had. Thank you to all the incredible staff,” she wrote. “Loved bringing this all together with my husband, even if he did give me less than 24 hours to pull it off.”

Watson joined Jerry Jeudy, Carson Schwesinger, Andre Szmyt, and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg among those head coach Todd Monken awarded game balls to.

Deshaun Watson Comes Through Late Against Ravens

Watson’s invitation followed another afternoon in which Cleveland needed its quarterback to overcome a sluggish start.

The Browns produced just 46 total yards in the first half, punting on all five possessions while falling behind 10-0. Watson faced consistent pressure, and Cleveland converted only one of its six third-down opportunities before halftime.

But with the game tied late, Watson found Jeudy for a 33-yard gain that put the Browns in position for Szmyt’s winning 37-yard field goal. Jeudy finished with a team-high 69 receiving yards, providing the biggest play on Cleveland’s final possession.

It marked the fourth time this season the Browns delivered a late fourth-quarter drive to take the lead. Cleveland has also won all three of its home games.

“I love winning, man. Especially the way we won. Perseverance. Through the ups and downs. Offense, defense, special teams sticking together. It’s amazing, especially being so young with this team,” Watson said. “The will, the grit that we’re building as a unit. It can be very special. If we can keep learning from these and winning at the same time. We haven’t even played our best football. It’s definitely fun.”

Browns Still Looking for More From Offense

The party came with plenty left for Watson and the offense to address. Monken acknowledged afterward that his quarterback needs to play better, while also putting responsibility on the coaching staff and the players around him.

“We can play better around him, but he’s just got something in him, the ability to make a play when needed,” Monken said.

Cleveland’s defense supplied the time for that opportunity to arrive. After allowing points on Baltimore’s first two possessions, the Browns shut out the Ravens the rest of the way. Schwesinger’s forced fumble helped set up Audric Estime’s tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Watson made clear that winning has not erased the need for a more consistent performance.

“These are games that the fan base is going to always remember. I know they want better play. We want better play also. So we got to continue to provide that for them early on in the games,” But, regardless, getting those victories, especially against a divisional rival like this, especially in our home stadium, it’s very big and huge.

The Browns will get their next opportunity Sunday, October 25, when they visit the Tennessee Titans.