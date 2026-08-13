Deshaun Watson Gets Big Break Ahead of Browns Return

Deshaun Watson will face a watered-down Chicago Bears lineup when he makes his long-awaited return to game action.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced that he plans on “sitting a number of our starters on both sides of the ball” for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Caleb Williams is among those who will not play.

“Do I need to see Caleb Williams in the preseason? No, I do not,” Johnson said. “I see him every single day in practice.”

Tyson Bagent is expected to start in place of Williams and play the first half. It is likely to also include a handful of key defensive players for Chicago.

The Bears’ decision should make Watson’s transition back to the field slightly easier. He has not played in a game since rupturing his Achilles tendon against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2024. Watson re-tore the tendon during his recovery and missed all of last season.

Williams is coming off his best year as a pro. He set a Bears single-season record with 3,942 passing yards while throwing 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Williams also led Chicago to an NFC North title and its first playoff victory since 2010.

Browns Not Taking Typical Approach With Watson, Sanders

Most teams limit their starters in the first preseason game. The Browns do not have that luxury as they try to settle their competition between Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson is expected to play the entire first half, giving him a chance to operate the two-minute offense. Sanders will take over in the third quarter, with Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green expected to handle the remaining snaps.

The rotation will flip against the Buffalo Bills on August 22. Sanders will start and play the first half, with Watson entering after halftime.

The rest of Cleveland’s starters are not expected to play as long as the quarterbacks. However, Monken said that could change depending on which Bears defenders are on the field.

“We’d like our starters to begin the game,” Monken said. “We’ll see where they’re at in terms of who they’re playing up front. I think it’d be unfair to our quarterbacks, either game, to not have our guys up front to give our quarterback a chance to function.”

With Chicago resting several defensive starters, Monken may be more comfortable turning to Cleveland’s backup offensive line earlier than anticipated.

Deshaun Watson Still Battling Shedeur Sanders

Watson earned the first opportunity, but Monken has made it clear that the quarterback competition remains open.

“Well, I don’t feel like I need to share that, but I have my reasons why,” Monken said of how he’s handing the quarterback situation. “I mean, it’s still a competition. We’re still excited to watch guys practice today, let alone on Saturday and then next week against Buffalo. And we’ll get a chance to see them both. And then every week we’ll assess it.”

The preseason games will give Monken something that practices cannot. Turnovers, sacks and failed drives carry real consequences, even if the results do not count in the standings.

“There’s a finality to a drive, as opposed to out here where we’re just playing situations unless you’re moving the football,” Monken said. “The repercussions for what you do, interceptions, there’s repercussions other than just a little celebration run-around. All of that is true, even beyond the quarterback understanding they’re going to get hit.”

Sanders must show he has improved after an uneven rookie season in which he went 3-4 as a starter, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Watson faces a different challenge. The 30-year-old must prove he can stay healthy and rediscover the form that made him a three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans. He has gone 9-10 with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions since joining the Browns in 2022.