Browns Drop Hint on Deshaun Watson Getting Home Field Start

Among the many running theories around the Cleveland Browns here in the 2026 NFL season is the notion that, after the way quarterback Deshaun Watson was received by angry and booing fans at Huntington Bank Field back in the second preseason game last month, he would get the first two starts for the team on the road in Florida, then be replaced by the much more popular Shedeur Sanders for the home opener in Week 3. As long as Watson did not light up the field in either game, a two-week test run would, according to the theory, be all that Watson gets.

Watson did not light up much of anything in Week 1, a 34-10 loss to the Jaguars. His opponent in Week 2 will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another good team, helmed by angry ex-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, coming off a tough 33-27 loss to the Bengals. If Watson again does not light up the Bucs, perhaps it will be Sanders’ turn in Week 3.

Todd Monken Reveals Deshaun Watson Week 3 Plan

Pump the brakes on that–at least as far as Browns coach Todd Monken is concerned. He has said his decision on whom to start at quarterback was not a week-to-week thing, which was often the case for the moribund Browns last year, but was asked whether Watson needs to play well in Tampa to keep the job for Week 3.

Not really, Monken said, making it sound like Watson remains safe even if there are struggles in Week 2.

Said Monken about Watson playing for his job: “I wouldn’t say that. I always expect our players to play well. I wouldn’t put him out there if I didn’t. I expect him to play well. And there were moments Sunday when he did. And there were moments we did a really good job offensively, and there were moments we didn’t. And there were moments we didn’t coach well enough and there were moments we didn’t play well enough.

“I don’t get too far ahead because really what matters most is we have a great Wednesday. That’s what I can control.”

‘Browns Hurting Browns’

One thing that has been clear about Monken’s perspective of the Week 1 loss is that he felt there was a team-wide blame to go around, that the level of fault directed at Watson by fans and observers was unfair. Watson struggled in his first game back in nearly two year, and it was clear that the Jaguars were able to cheat toward the line of scrimmage because they had little respect fr the Browns’ passing game.

That’s not going to change until Watson begins making teams pay. But that, according to Monken, was not the only problem.

Monken said: “Not disappointed in our effort, not disappointed in our physicality, I thought our guys prepared awfully well. But at the end of the day, you are what you put on tape. What we put on film is me, our coaching staff, and our players. And it was below the line. From an operational standpoint, from a communication standpoint, Browns hurting Browns.”