Browns QB Deshaun Watson Handed Harsh Take on Future Ahead of Week 1

The Cleveland Browns are predicted to make a surprising quarterback decision.

Cleveland named veteran Deshaun Watson its starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. However, how long he will remain the starting quarterback is unclear, as the Browns have Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green as their other quarterbacks.

Cleveland opens its 2026 NFL season on the road on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland Browns Predicted to Bench Deshaun Watson

The Browns named Watson as their starting quarterback, but he may not last long in that role.

Cleveland opens its season against the Jaguars, and NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes it could be one of the only games he starts. Ahead of the season, Florio ranked the Browns 31st and believes Watson won’t even get to Week 3 as the starter.

“Deshaun Watson’s two-game audition likely won’t be good enough to get him to Week 3,” Florio wrote.

Watson not starting three games would be a tough blow and would end his time in Cleveland. It also likely meant the Browns got blown out in the first two games, and Watson was a main reason for the losses.

Ultimately, Cleveland is likely to start Sanders, Gabriel, or Green at some point this season. However, Watson only starting the first two games would be a major surprise, especially after how much head coach Todd Monken praised him.

Watson is in the final year of his five-year, $230 million deal. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler.

Monken Explains Naming Watson Starting QB

After a lengthy quarterback competition, Cleveland named Watson its starting quarterback for Week 1.

Watson beat out Sanders, and Monken felt like the veteran gave the Browns the best chance to win.

“Deshaun is going to start against Jacksonville,” Monken said on Aug. 24. “Took in the full body of work over the course of offseason, to training camp, to the games, the joint practice, and ultimately felt like to start the season on the road, Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points. I mean, that’s really what it’s about. And felt that way going into the last game but wasn’t sure. And after we talked as a staff and after we relooked at everything, we’re going to go in that direction.”

Monken, meanwhile, said it’s not a week-to-week thing as Watson is the starter going forward.

“No, we’re not anticipating this being a week-to-week thing. Again, I think Shedeur (Sanders) has done a great job, come a long ways, and we’re excited about his future, but this is not a week-to-week decision,” Monken added.

The Browns are an 8.5-point underdog against the Jaguars in Week 1.