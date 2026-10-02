Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Immediate Message After Beating Steelers

Deshaun Watson gave Cleveland Browns fans another win to celebrate Thursday night.

Speaking with Amazon Prime Video’s Kaylee Hartung after Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watson soaked in the atmosphere surrounding the Browns’ third consecutive win. Cleveland improved to 3-1 with the victory.

“It was electric and amazing. This is what it’s all about. Nights like this in Cleveland in front of our home fans. Getting those Ws, getting those wins. More glory,” Watson said.

The Browns followed victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers by taking down their division rival, moving to the top of the AFC North less than three weeks after a disappointing season-opening loss at Jacksonville. For the meantime, they’ll stay there, with the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens still to play this weekend.

Cleveland needed another late scoring drive to escape, and its quarterback acknowledged that his second-half performance helped put the Browns in that position. Still, when Cleveland got the ball back with a chance to win, Watson delivered.

Deshaun Watson Takes Responsibility for Second-Half Struggles

Cleveland led 21-7 late in the first half after Watson connected with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a touchdown. By the final two minutes, that cushion was gone.

Aaron Rodgers found Pat Freiermuth for a 3-yard touchdown, then scored on a quarterback sneak for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 24 with 1:42 remaining.

Watson did not need much prompting to identify where his own performance had slipped.

“I felt really good, especially in the first half. Second half, I made it harder on us. I have to protect the ball,” Watson said. “At the end of the day, it’s the NFL, division rival, prime time, but we got the W. That’s all that matters.”

Deshaun Watson Details Exchange With Andre Szmyt

The late pressure also brought a conversation with the teammate who would ultimately decide the game. Before Andre Szmyt delivered the winning kick, Watson wanted to know where the Browns needed to get him. Watson said Szmyt gave him a clear target and plenty of confidence that he would handle the rest.

“I just asked him where I needed to get him. He said the 42, 40-yard line and I’m going to make it. I looked at him and said ‘yes sir,'” Watson said. “I made it a little harder for the team but we got the job done.”

Watson completed four passes for 45 yards on the deciding drive. Szmyt finished it with a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

Watson said he had urged his teammates to trust him and follow his lead, promising he would make a play.

“Just belief. Hope. Determination. Those guys look at me and want me to lead the ship,” Watson said.

The Browns have some extended time off before facing the New York Jets on October 11.