Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence on Browns Comeback, Claims He’s Different Person

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is attempting to stage a comeback in his final contract year with the franchise, and he says he’s a different person this time around.

Watson arrived in Northeast Ohio in March 2022 following a trade between the Browns and Houston Texans. Watson was a three-time Pro Bowler (2018-20) who sat out the entire 2021 campaign in part because of a trade demand he made of Houston and partially due to pending civil lawsuits connected to several claims of sexual misconduct.

Cleveland, a small-market team in a cold-weather city, offered the Texans three first-round picks, a third-round selection and two fourth-rounders across a three-year span between 2022-24 in exchange for the kind of QB the Browns had proven unable to draw in free agency time and again. The franchise then agreed to sign Watson to a five-year deal worth $230 million, guaranteeing every dollar.

The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games to start his Browns tenure due to the off-field issues. The quarterback has also dealt with multiple injuries during his tenure with the team, including a twice-torn Achilles tendon that has sidelined him since the middle of 2024.

All told, Watson has started just 19 games for the Browns (9-10). He has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 TDs and 12 INTs.

The public relations headaches Watson caused for Cleveland plus his lack of availability and lack of success when healthy have combined to render the Browns’ trade for the QB arguably the worst such deal in league history, while the contract is also in the running for the worst financial agreement ever in the NFL.

However, speaking to reporters Wednesday, June 10, Watson said this season is going to be different.

Deshaun Watson Says He’s in Better Place After Tumultuous Years

Watson is embroiled in a battle for the QB1 role along with second-year signal-caller and fan favorite Shedeur Sanders. New head coach Todd Monken has not named a starter and said recently that the competition continues.

The team is currently involved in mandatory minicamp, and for the first time in more than a year and a half, Watson spoke to media members. The first question he faced involved whether Watson is “in a better place now” than when he landed on the scene in Cleveland more than four years ago.

“There was a lot going on. I’m in a way better space, and I’ve matured, and I’m in a great position,” Watson said, adding that he is “happy” and “enjoying life” as he approaches his 31st birthday in September.

Deshaun Watson Clear of Legal Troubles, Injury Issues Heading into Summer Work

Watson then addressed how he has changed over the past two years, which is roughly the amount of time since he last appeared on a professional football field for a snap of any consequence.

“I think the biggest thing is I’m an introvert now. So I don’t really get into all the outside stuff and the noise like I used to,” Watson continued.

“I used to be a social person back in the day and kinda more open,” he added. “But now, I just kinda [watch] my surroundings and my moves and just kinda focus on the things that I need to focus on, and that’s the ones that I really got love for and people that support me.”

Watson settled the vast majority of the 27 civil lawsuits filed against him, while a court dismissed the last two lawsuits pending in February of this year. And while multiple cases against Watson moved forward into criminal proceedings, two separate Texas grand juries in March of 2022 declined to indict the quarterback on any charges.

His legal troubles and injury issues now behind him, Watson has one year remaining on his deal in Cleveland and will become an unrestricted free agent next spring if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Browns before then.