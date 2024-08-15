Browns QB Deshaun Watson Clarifies Heated Conversation With Backup

Deshaun Watson cleared up any misconceptions about an animated conversation between him and fellow Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston and Watson had an extended conversation after training camp practice on Monday, August 12. After a tough 11-on-11 session, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said that both quarterbacks were “on one knee and Winston talking animatedly with his hands while Watson listened intently.”

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson getting some time with backup Jameis Winston post-practice. pic.twitter.com/UgLGNOiOG8 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 12, 2024

Watson said the conversation with his backup was routine and constructive.

“We just got finished with conditioning, so I was cooked, I was tired, and then he came over, he just being Jameis and just being a motivator, a leader, a good friend and a great teammate,” Watson said on Thursday, August 15. “So we were just talking about just everything that kind of went on.”

Deshaun Watson Embracing Jameis Winston Partnership

Winston is a veteran with extensive experience. Over his nine seasons, he has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns, and 99 interceptions. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie.

Watson values his opinion and has embraced having him as an additional leader in the quarterback room.

“It’s going to help both of us,” he said. “I think coming from similar but different backgrounds, he’s played a lot of football, he’s been at the highest level, been around other pro quarterbacks. So for me it’s to be able to learn and build off the knowledge and then vice-versa, him learning from me and what I see in different schemes and different offenses and success that I had.”

“We’re feeding off each other and not just us two, but the whole room, Snoop (Tyler Huntley), DTR (Dorian Thompson-Robinson), we’re a brotherhood so every time you see us moving it’s probably one of us with each other. So that’s the chemistry and the love that we have in that room is definitely one of the best I’ve ever had.”