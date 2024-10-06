Hi, Subscriber

Browns Make Definitive Call on QB Deshaun Watson as Starter After Fourth Loss

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns were quick to address the situation at quarterback after a blowout road loss to the Washington Commanders that dropped the team to 1-4 on the season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski pulled starter Deshaun Watson late on Sunday, October 6, in favor of backup QB Jameis Winston, but apparently only because the game was near its end and well out of hand by that point.

“We’re not changing quarterbacks,” Stefanski said following the 23-point loss, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We need to play better. I need to coach better. And that’s really what it is.”

The Browns fell to the Commanders by a score of 34-13, as Watson went 15-of-28 for 125 yards and 1 TD.

