Browns Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Left Game in Week 3 Win

In retrospect, everything went just as the Cleveland Browns could have possibly wanted it to on Sunday at home against the Panthers, as the team came away with a rousing 21-18 win in their Huntington Bank Field opener. It was a game that saw a gutty performance from quarterback Deshaun Watson who, for better or worse, apparently healed the relationship with Clevelanders in just one performance, and one drive–the game-winner with just under two minutes to play–in particular.

It was on that drive that Watson sent a scare into his team by getting pulled from the game with what seemed like it might be a head injury. With 2:36 to go in the game, and the Browns down, 18-13, Watson operated out of the shotgun and flung a pass at KC Concepcion as the Panthers front more down on him. The pass was intercepted, but Watson got hit on the head by linebacker Bobby Okereke on the play, and the refs flagged him for a roughing call.

Watson, on the ground, was waving his hand. The Browns had to pull him out of the game and put Shedeur Sanders in–but only for one play before Watson returned.

Deshaun Watson Lost His Breath

So, was it a miracle recovery from Watson that got him back in there in time to save the game for the Browns? Was he playing through a concussion? Well, not quite.

Watson said he just had the wind knocked out of him. As for his hand gesture, well, he just wanted to know if there had been a flag.

As he said: “I just lost my breath. I guess they thought it was my head and I just lost my breath, and I was asking my guys if it was a flag. And I just was trying to catch my breath honestly.

“I felt alike a lot of things should have gotten a flag. It happens.”

Browns Fans Backed the QB

When Watson came back in, there was a remarkable scene, something that would have seemed impossible just two weeks ago: Fans cheered him loudly in his return. Yes, Browns fans cheered Deshaun Watson.

That marks quite a change. Nearly two years removed from tearing his Achilles tendon at Huntington Bank Field–with fans cheering his injury–Watson certainly appreciated the full circle.

He said: “It was amazing. It was great. I just wanted to finish the job for them. So, there was one moment I got a little-teary eyed, you know just feeling that energy because I put in so much work to get back here, to be in this moment here, to be able to show that I can still finish these drives, finish these games, get Ws for the city and this organization.

“This is what all the hard work, the belief, the prayed I put in these last 22 months, to be able to stand in front of the crowd on that field and finish the job.”