It is highly unlikely, as things stand, that no matter how well Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will storm back in the difficult AFC North and catch both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to come away with the division crown. The Browns are 6-4, two games behind the Bengals–the only team in the division they have not yet played–and a half-game behind the Steelers. It can be done, but the odds are slim, as ESPN’s playoff projection model puts the Bengals at 95% to win the North crown. The Browns are at a hefty 2% chance. Cleveland, however, has a better-than-not chance to earn a wild-card spot, at 58%. At The Athletic, the Browns have a 52% chance at a playoff spot.

Thus, there is ample chatter about the Browns as a playoff contender, though the schedule does toughen up after they play the Raiders in Week 12.

Browns Not Talking Playoffs

But one place you do not hear a lot of talk about the Browns getting into the playoffs is in Berea, where the Browns practice and have their team facilities. According to quarterback Deshaun Watson, it is not a topic that players are focused on.

As Watson said: “Coach don’t even mention it. Guys in the locker room, when we are hanging out, we see it if it comes up but we understand, it is one game at a time, one week at a time. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. Most of the guys are thinking about GTA for real. So, I think the playoffs right now, it’s definitely a good statement, a good position for us, but most guys know that we prepare for right now and we get ready for Vegas.”

Deshaun Watson Forming Bonds With Young Players

As for Watson, he is enjoying his resurgence as the the Browns’ starter, and has been getting recognition for the support he has in the locker room especially among young teammates. It’s been noticeable that Watson has connected with the young guys around him, but he actually says that is nothing new.

Said Watson: “It’s been cool, everyone is from different walks of like, different areas of life, but honestly, I think it has been like that for the last five years I have been here. Every team I have been on from 2022 to now, the locker room, the relationships I created with people, it has always been that way. Like I mentioned before, it’s just, a lot of other things going on, people were not able to see it. But now it has been showcased more. The relationships have been awesome.”