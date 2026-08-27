Browns’ Deshaun Watson Mess May Have Unwanted Encore

Just when the Cleveland Browns appeared to be approaching the end of the Deshaun Watson saga, a prominent insider raised the possibility of an unwanted encore.

Watson is entering the final season of the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract he signed after arriving from the Houston Texans. The contract has been labeled one of the worst in NFL history. However, Schefter believes the quarterback could remain in Cleveland beyond this year.

“He’s gonna be there now, and I would guess next year,” Schefter said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “If they had released him today, they would have had to eat $41 million against the cap this year, and taken a dead cap hit next year.”

Schefter was speaking off the cuff during a live television segment and did not offer a complete breakdown of Watson’s complicated contract. It is possible he did not have every detail in front of him when he made the prediction.

Watson’s contract includes a $200 million base salary — or a poison pill — for 2029 that becomes fully guaranteed if he remains on Cleveland’s roster through the third day of the 2027 league year. Unless the deal is reworked — which it likely would be — that clause gives the Browns an overwhelming incentive to release him before the guarantee is triggered.

Deshaun Watson Open to Staying With Browns

Watson said early in training camp that he would be open to extending his stay in Cleveland, despite the persistent speculation that both sides were preparing to move on after this season.

“For sure. When I first got here, there was a lot of stuff going on, as the world knows,” Watson said on August 1. “But I don’t have any bad feelings toward Cleveland. I love Cleveland. Me and my wife have our house on the east side, so we’re here all the time. We were here this summer.

“I don’t know why that narrative is out there that people think that I don’t like Cleveland. My family and I have been enjoying our time here, if the opportunity shows up, we’ll see where it goes.”

Those “different times in the stadium” remain the biggest obstacle to Watson repairing his relationship with Cleveland. Watson was loudly booed when he entered the Browns’ second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. The hostile reception continued as he completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards with an interception in the 31-7 loss.

Afterward, Watson called the reaction “personal” and “disrespectful.” He also referenced fans cheering when he ruptured his Achilles at Huntington Bank Field during the 2024 season. Watson later walked back those comments after being named the Week 1 starter over Shedeur Sanders.

“I thrive off the energy,” Watson said. “I thrive off the energy of the community and off all that stuff. Looking back at my history at Clemson and previously at the Houston organization, I was a big community guy, big city guy, big fan guy. Again, my emotions got the best of me. I’m human. I take full responsibility of that.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Facing Final Opportunity

The only scenario that could make another Watson contract remotely plausible is a dramatic turnaround.

Watson has made just 19 starts since joining the Browns in 2022, posting a 9-10 record. An 11-game suspension delayed his debut, while shoulder and Achilles injuries have prevented him from completing a full season. He missed all of last season after undergoing two procedures on his Achilles.

Still, head coach Todd Monken named the 30-year-old the starter for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars after an extended competition with Sanders.

Monken has also insisted Watson’s position is not being evaluated on a week-to-week basis. However, the Browns have Sanders waiting behind him and additional draft capital that could be used to pursue another quarterback in 2027.