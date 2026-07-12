Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends 5-Word Message Ahead of Camp

Deshaun Watson is using the final weeks before training camp to show the Cleveland Browns that his legs — and his focus — are ready for the quarterback competition.

Watson posted a video from the Browns’ facility on Instagram that showed him running with some resistance. He added a five-word message to the clip.

“Focus only on victories everyday,” Watson wrote, with his usual 4OVE tag.

The footage offered another look at Watson’s mobility after two Achilles surgeries and nearly two years away from an NFL game. It also continued a busy summer for the veteran quarterback, who has made it clear he intends to win back Cleveland’s starting job.

Deshaun Watson Putting in Extra Work Before Browns Camp

Watson returned to Berea during the break with personal physical therapist Billy Voltaire and quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery. Watson also threw passes with tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who missed the offseason program while dealing with an injury.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot viewed Watson’s return as more than another offseason workout.

“When they get back to camp, I do believe it’s going to be a robust competition between Deshaun and Shedeur,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan. “I thought it was very significant Deshaun came back up here to throw, to train, to show this football team and coaching staff he means business here.”

Watson has continued that work by connecting with rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion, giving the veteran QB a chance to build chemistry with one of the Browns’ most important new offensive pieces.

Cleveland selected Concepcion with the No. 24 overall pick and expects him to have an immediate role. His speed and ability to create after the catch could make him a valuable option for whichever quarterback wins the job.

Deshaun Watson’s Athleticism Gives Him Edge Over Shedeur Sanders

Watson is coming off an extended injury absence, but Cabot believes he remains the more athletic quarterback over Shedeur Sanders.

“Now, the areas where Deshaun has the edge are in mobility, processing, and quicker decision-making,” Cabot said on the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast. “When you’re talking about athleticism, Deshaun Watson is the superior athlete from an athleticism standpoint.”

Watson’s legs were once a significant part of his game. He could escape pressure, extend plays and punish defenses when running lanes opened. Head coach Todd Monken believes that ability can still be a weapon.

“I think he plays with his feet,” Monken said after minicamp. “So that’s going to be a huge weapon for him. It has been in his career and as long as he’s healthy it will continue to be a weapon for him.”

The Browns have not seen that version of Watson consistently since acquiring him from the Houston Texans in 2022.

Watson has appeared in 19 games for Cleveland, completing 341 of 557 passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has added 465 rushing yards and three touchdowns while going 9-10 as the starter.

His 2023 season ended with shoulder surgery. A torn Achilles ended his 2024 campaign, and a setback during his recovery kept him out for all of last season.