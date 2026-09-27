Deshaun Watson Sends Message to Browns Fans After 2-1 Start

Deshaun Watson acknowledged the frustration of his Cleveland Browns tenure after Sunday’s thrilling comeback win, saying he believes the team can build something special for the city.

Speaking with FOX after Cleveland’s 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Watson addressed the ups and downs of his time with the Browns and the opportunity to give fans more to celebrate.

“I love Cleveland. This is awesome. We’ve been through some ups and downs. I wish there were better days. But looking forward, we can build off this win, come back Thursday night and get another big one, we can make something special for this city. That’s what it’s all about,” Watson said. “The past is the past. I’m present in the moment now and I enjoyed today.”

The quarterback’s optimism came with an acknowledgment that he needs to play better. Even after rescuing Cleveland late, Watson pointed to missed throws and poor reads that helped put the Browns in a difficult spot.

Deshaun Watson Details Message Before Winning Drive

Watson said his message inside the huddle on the game-winning drive was simple: Keep believing.

“I told them when I walked in the huddle. ‘Just believe in me. I’m going to make a play. Give me time, you guys play with me, react with me, and I’m going to make a play.’ We did that.”

Cleveland trailed 18-13 before Watson hit Harold Fannin Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:48 remaining. He followed with a two-point completion to Denzel Boston.

The winning possession also included a brief interruption. Watson left for one play after a hit drew a roughing-the-passer penalty, with Shedeur Sanders stepping in before Watson returned to finish the drive. Watson said staying in the moment was essential.

“At the end of the day, it’s the NFL. You have to finish it to the last zero,” Watson said. “That’s what we did.”

Deshaun Watson Acknowledges Browns Fans Deserve Better

Watson finished 16 of 30 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He was direct about what needs to improve before his next start.

“I got to make better reads,” Watson said. “They want to see a great performance and we have to give it to them. That’s why they spend their money to watch us play. Give them something to inspire the city. Go Browns.”

Cleveland improved to 2-1 and has a quick turnaround before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Browns coach Todd Monken was ecstatic after the victory but acknowledged that there’s still plenty to clean up. The Browns were flagged for 12 penalties for 84 yards.

“All fans wanted to see was us score a damn touchdown. Isn’t that all they want to see?” Monken said. “Then they’re back. Not stupid (expletive) penalties.”

After facing the Steelers, the Browns hit the road for a matchup with the New York Jets.