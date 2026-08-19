Deshaun Watson Had 3-Word Message for Browns Fans

Deshaun Watson is not concerned about how Cleveland Browns fans will receive him in his return to the team’s home turf at Huntington Bank Field.

Watson will make his first home appearance since rupturing his Achilles in 2024 when the Browns host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Asked whether he had considered the reception he might receive, Watson offered a blunt response.

“I don’t care,” Watson said during his August 19 press conference.

Watson’s relationship with Browns fans has been complicated since Cleveland acquired him from the Houston Texans for three first-round picks and signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in 2022.

He served an 11-game suspension during his first season and has been limited to 19 appearances because of injuries. Watson is 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter, throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023 and ruptured his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals in October of 2024. Some fans cheered as he remained on the field and was eventually carted to the locker room.

Watson re-ruptured the tendon during his recovery and underwent another surgery, keeping him out for all of last season. He addressed the fan reaction in June during his first public comments since the injury.

“I had emotions at the time, but you grow out of it,” Watson said.

Todd Monken Praises Deshaun Watson’s Return

Watson made his long-awaited return during Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and led two scoring drives during the first half of the Browns’ 34-10 loss. Watson did not throw a touchdown or an interception, although he lost a fumble after being strip-sacked on fourth down.

Browns coach Todd Monken came away encouraged by Watson’s first game action in nearly two years.

“Oh, it was awesome,” Monken said. “I mean, it was so cool to watch him play. I mean, I get all of the frustration by fans, himself, but for him to come back and work like he did is an unbelievable credit to him. And then to go out there, he was having fun today, and that is so cool. And I thought he really functioned at a high level. Certainly, we don’t want to be taking timeouts. We sure as heck can’t take delay games, OK? But it was fun watching them play and watching us put the next step forward and see where we’re at.”

Watson will follow Shedeur Sanders against Buffalo. Sanders is scheduled to start and play the first half, with Watson taking over in the third quarter and Dillon Gabriel finishing the game.

Browns QB Decision Could Come After Bills Game

The Browns could be nearing a decision between Watson and Sanders, but Monken has not committed to naming a starter immediately after Saturday’s game.

“The plan was always to get through the Bills game, switch up who was going to start, who was going to play in the second half,” Monken said.

Thursday’s joint practice with Buffalo will be another significant part of the evaluation. Watson and Sanders are expected to receive opportunities with the starting offense against the Bills’ first-team defense.

Monken has also said many established starters may sit out Saturday if the coaching staff sees enough from them during the controlled practice. The staff could leave the quarterbacks working with a different supporting cast in the game. Watson is not attempting to predict the outcome.

“I’m not expecting anything, honestly,” Watson said. “I’m taking it one day at a time and whatever comes, that’s how we’re going to go about the situation.”

The Browns open the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13.