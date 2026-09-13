Browns’ 4-Word Deshaun Watson Message Sparks Backlash Before Week 1

Deshaun Watson has yet to take his first snap of the season, but some Cleveland Browns fans are already calling for him to be benched.

The Browns posted a video of Watson walking into the stadium ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“QB1 ready for action,” the post read.

The routine game-day post drew harsh responses, with fans questioning the quarterback and renewing calls for Shedeur Sanders to take over.

“I know this admin hates hitting send on these posts,” one fan wrote.

Another took aim at Watson’s demeanor in the clip.

“Why does he look so uncomfortable in his own skin? It’s gonna be a long day Browns fans,” the fan posted.

Others had already seen enough before Watson took his first regular-season snap under new head coach Todd Monken.

“I will be hate watching this team until they cut this disgusting trash. Sanders is 100% my QB1 and should be starting. Not this waste of space wearing #4,” another wrote.

The criticism also extended to the organization’s handling of the position.

“You know you’re going get negative reaction if you post this trash of a quarterback. Can’t wait to get the season over so we can select a great quarterback hopefully, your organization doesn’t F it up but not developing quarterback. You should be embarrassed,” another fan posted.

Deshaun Watson Faces Pressure in Browns Return

Watson won the starting job over Sanders, but earning another opportunity has done little to quiet his critics.

He entered the season having played just 19 games for Cleveland since arriving in the 2022 trade and signing a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Injuries have repeatedly interrupted his tenure, and his production when healthy has fallen well short of the expectations that accompanied the deal.

Watson also faced boos during the preseason and later acknowledged that he handled his frustration poorly. Sunday offered his first regular-season opportunity to begin changing that conversation after a lengthy recovery from his Achilles injuries.

Monken based his decision on the quarterbacks’ work throughout the offseason and training camp. With Cleveland opening with consecutive road games, he also placed value on Watson’s experience handling the operation away from home.

“It’s really about being on the road, operation, silent cadence,” Monken said when announcing the decision.

Shedeur Sanders Opens Season Behind Watson

Sanders remains the backup for the opener, giving Cleveland an alternative if Watson is injured or the offense requires a change.

The Browns designated rookie Taylen Green as their inactive emergency third quarterback against Jacksonville, settling the week’s speculation about whether his athleticism could earn him an active role in specialized packages.

Cleveland follows the Jacksonville matchup with another road test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watson has the opening assignment, with two immediate chances to give the Browns something better to discuss than their quarterback’s arrival video.

If not, he could return to Cleveland for the Week 3 home opener with calls for Sanders to take his job growing louder.