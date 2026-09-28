Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets 4-Word Message From Wife After Win

Deshaun Watson gave his wife another victory to celebrate Sunday, this time with Cleveland Browns fans cheering her husband after a tense home opener.

Jilly Anais shared a four-word message on Instagram after the Browns pulled out a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers to improve to 2-1.

“Another Sunday, same winner,” she wrote.

Anais also posted a playful clip from the field after the game and shared footage of the crowd cheering for Watson. It was a welcome finish to an afternoon that included some scattered boos as Cleveland’s offense struggled to get going in the second half.

The celebration continued a theme from the previous week. After Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Anais shared a photo of the couple kissing on the field with the caption, “Going home with the winner! 4’s up!” She also surprised him, along with other family members and friends, following his press conference in Tampa Bay. It was Watson’s first victory in over two years.

The win gives Watson some breathing room amid questions about his starting job. Sunday provided another opportunity to rebuild goodwill with a fan base that has spent years waiting for him to deliver.

Deshaun Watson Delivers Late After Uneven Browns Performance

Watson’s final numbers hardly suggested a dominant afternoon. He completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, adding 45 rushing yards. Both touchdown passes went to tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

The Browns opened the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs, allowing Carolina to work its way back into the game. Cleveland eventually trailed 18-13 with less than five minutes remaining.

Watson briefly left the winning possession after taking a hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. Shedeur Sanders stepped in for one play before Watson returned to finish the drive.

He found Fannin for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:48 remaining, then connected with rookie receiver Denzel Boston for the two-point conversion. Cleveland’s defense protected the lead to secure a second consecutive comeback victory.

“How cool, really. We had not coached well enough on offense; we had not played well enough. He probably didn’t play as well as he wanted, right? But to get knocked down, then come back in and make a play, and then a two point conversion, this is about him. This is about that,” Monken said. “The drive before that too, we stalled, but we’re certainly more than capable. But I’m really happy for him. At the end there, it wasn’t perfect, and we got to coach better, starts with me and our offensive staff. But man, is that really cool for him, to make that play at the end and the two point conversion.”

Deshaun Watson Looks to Build on Browns Home Win

Watson’s relationship with Cleveland fans remains a work in progress. But his focus is on giving the city something to celebrate.

“I love Cleveland. This is awesome. We’ve been through some ups and downs. I wish there were better days. But looking forward, we can build off this win, come back Thursday night and get another big one, we can make something special for this city. That’s what it’s all about,” Watson said. “The past is the past. I’m present in the moment now and I enjoyed today.”

Consecutive wins have strengthened his case to remain under center, although the extended offensive drought against Carolina left plenty for Cleveland to address on a short week.

The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, with a chance to improve to 3-1 and open their divisional schedule with a victory.