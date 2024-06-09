Deshaun Watson Sends Strong Message on Browns QB Room

The Cleveland Browns have assembled a talented quarterback room, and Deshaun Watson is pleased with the camaraderie among the team’s passers.

The Browns added some veteran depth this offseason after starting five different quarterbacks a year ago. Former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston was signed in March and the team also added Tyler Huntley, who previously played with the Baltimore Ravens. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also be returning for his second season.

The quarterbacks have a variety of starting experiences and have been supporting each other well this offseason, per Watson.

“There’s no type of egos in there,” Watson said on his “QB Unplugged” show on June 7. “We all want to see each other eat and go to the top. That’s the key.”

If all goes as planned, Watson will remain the starting quarterback for 17 games next season, and the Browns won’t have to dig deep into their newly established depth. Cleveland’s $230 million quarterback is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

“My shoulder has been feeling really good. Load management, one day at a time, following the rules,” Watson said. “This is the plan and this is what we need to continue to do to get to where we need to get to. Being able to be on the field with the guys and tossing the football with the guys is definitely key. We can work on the timing. There’s no restrictions to that.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Jameis Winston: ‘He Wants to Lead’

The Browns opted to sign Winston this offseason over Joe Flacco, who helped lead Cleveland to the postseason in Watson’s absence with a strong late-season run. Winston has made a strong impression on Watson and the rest of the team so far.

“Every day, he comes in, very respectful. He wants to lead and learn from everybody,” Watson said of Winston. “He wants to be able to serve and that’s the key word for Jameis. We have personal talks and he’s very secure with himself. He knows who he is.”

Being able to “serve” is something Winston hit on when he spoke to the media during OTAs in May.

“A big reason that I wanted to come here was because the opportunity was here for me to serve and to give to my teammates,” Winston said. “And (Watson) being one of the best quarterbacks in this league, being a quarterback that I have had to see him grow as a No. 1 draft pick and just see his ascension as a player, I have familiarity with that. So it is an honor to serve him.”

Deshaun Watson Has Super Bowl Expectations for Browns

Watson was among the top quarterbacks in the league when he was with the Houston Texans. In 2020, he passed for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions but the team finished 4-12. Watson is focused on stacking up wins, even if he’s not putting up gaudy stat lines every game.

“People look at the QBR and things like that, but let’s break down the film. The opportunity of me playing a full season, those things will change,” Watson said. “But at the end of the day, if you’re winning in this league …it’s hard to replace you.”

The Browns have a roster ready to win now. And Watson has his sights set on a Super Bowl. He has some doubters but is tuning out the noise.

“I don’t live for other people’s expectations. I could care less about what anybody else has to say. None of that s–t really matters to me,” Watson said. “Even if I got love for you, respectfully but disrespectfully, I don’t give two f–ks about what you think. I got my own expectations and my expectation is to be a world champion one day.”

Watson and the Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.