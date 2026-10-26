Browns Announce Deshaun Watson History After Game-Winning Drive vs. Titans

It hasn’t always been pretty. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t filled the box score like a typical NFL star quarterback.

But there’s one number that stands out in Watson’s stat line — five game-winning drives.

Watson already has those five game-winning drives in seven games this season. With a 5-2 record, all five of Cleveland’s victories this season have ended in a Watson game-winning drive.

With the fifth one in five wins against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, Watson made history. The Browns public relations team announced the history on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Deshaun Watson is just the 3rd QB since the 1970 merger to have a game-winning drive one each of his team’s first five wins of a season, joining Troy Aikman in 1990 and Matthew Staff in 2016,” wrote Browns director of football communications Dan Murphy.

Deshaun Watson Joins Exclusive Club After Win vs. Titans

Getty Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson joined an exclusive club after leading his team to another victory in Week 7.

There’s some good news and potential ominous news about Watson joining that club.

First of all, it’s an incredible accomplishment. To lead a team on five game-winning drives and be responsible for all of their first five wins is pretty insane.

Watson is well on his way to leading the NFL in the game-winning drives category. Incredibly, Watson was first in the category during 2019 with five game-winning drives the whole season.

But it’s not all good news for Watson and the Browns.

Matthew Stafford and Troy Aikman each led the NFL in the game-winning drives category in those years Murphy referenced. However, neither team won 10 games. Stafford and the Detroit Lions earned a wild card berth, but they were out in the first round against the Seattle Seahawks. The Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs.

Watson and the Browns will try to defy that bit of history to win their first-ever AFC North title.

Watson Has Browns Sitting in First Place of AFC North

Getty The Cleveland Browns improved to 5-2 this season with a win against the Tennessee Titans.

There’s still 11 weeks remaining in the regular season. But with Watson leading the Browns on winning drives during the fourth quarter, it’s pretty clear the team is starting to believe.

And why not? In the toughest division inside the AFC, the Browns sit in first place. All four teams in the AFC North have a winning record, with the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers both 5-2.

Cleveland owns the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh thanks to its Week 4 victory in the rivalry. The two teams, though, will meet again in Pittsburgh on November 1.

The Browns will be trying to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 1988. If they do so, with another Watsons game-winning drive or not, the Browns will be in excellent shape near the midseason point.

In addition to the game-winning drives, Watson has thrown for 1,482 passing yards and seven touchdowns this season . He has three interceptions as well.

Against the Titans on Sunday, Watson had an interception with no passing touchdowns. But he threw for 308 yards on 36 attempts. Watson also ran for 19 yards and a touchdown.