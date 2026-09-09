Browns’ Deshaun Watson Seeking to ‘Go Showcase’ for Next Contract

There are few phrases that are sure to strike fear in the hearts of Cleveland Browns fans quite like, ‘Deshaun Watson contract,’ given the fact that it’s been four years since the team signed one of the worst deals in league history for the wayward quarterback as an enticement to get him out of Houston. The Browns have paid dearly for it ever since–five years, $233 million, and the worst and most ill-advised part … all guaranteed.

Most Browns fans know what they’ve gotten for all that money over the last four years. Just 19 games played. A 9-10 record. A quarterback rating of 80.7, with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It has not exactly been a fruitful pairing, and the good news is that Watson is in the final year of the deal. The bad news is that he is back as the team’s starter, and sees the coming games, starting with Sunday in Jacksonville for Week 1, as a chance for him to secure his NFL future.

Deshaun Watson Wants to Keep Playing in NFL

Speaking to Browns reporters on Wednesday, Watson pointed out that he is trying to stay in the moment, but he knows that after two Achilles tendon surgeries and having not been under center since October 2024, it’s now or never as far as settling the rest of his NFL career. Not that he will be re-signing with the Browns in six months, but he does want a chance to land elsewhere.

Said Watson: “I can’t focus on the future, I have got to focus on now. If I try to look ahead or I get distracted and not focus on what I need to do now, who knows what the future might hold? All I can do is control these moments I have now, these opportunities I have now.

“It’s like Todd Monken said, he is 60 and he feels like this is his shot. Me being on the last year of my deal, being in year 10, I feel like this is my opportunity to be able to go and showcase that I can still play in this league. And I want to continue to play in this league. This is my opportunity to do that.”

Deshaun Watson ‘Blessed’ to Have Browns Job

Watson also said that he is trying to shut off outside influences, especially important after his disastrous press conference three weeks ago in which he appeared to be set to go to war with the entire Browns fan base. Watson got the starting job over Shedeur Sanders two days later and he seems to have a better grasp on the fact that he is playing in a city where most fans do not like him.

He is trying not to let him emotions get away from him.

As Watson said: “That’s one of the things you have to control. I am super excited, super happy, I am super blessed for the opportunity this organization gave me. I just want to be able to capitalize on it. Really, right now, I am just present in this moment, talking to you guys, getting ready for practice and letting the days come to me. I don’t want to rush it. And I don’t want to drag it on. I just want to enjoy each moment because I know how fast it can be taken away.”

Browns ‘Can Be Multiple’ Offensively

On the field, Watson should have more opportunities to showcase what he can do for the Browns, because this group has the potential to be the best supporting cast he has had. It’s young, but there is talent, with a remade offensive line, a near new wide-receiver room, and the addition of budding young stars Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin, two players Watson has not played with before.

If he can let those guys do the work for him, maybe Watson can begin rebuilding his reputation.

“I feel like we can be multiple, we can do a lot of different things,” Watson said. “We have a lot of guys that are very, very talented that can get the ball in their hands. So, I think we just want to be multiple and spread the ball around.”