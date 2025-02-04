Browns Deshaun Watson Put on Notice After Myles Garrett News

Myles Garrett no longer wants to be a member of the Cleveland Browns, and many are pointing their fingers at Deshaun Watson for the situation.

Garrett made his trade demand public on Monday, posting a message on social media saying that he wants out so that he can pursue a Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett wrote. “While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Garrett has voiced for months that his concern is solely on winning. He wanted the Browns to show him a roadmap to contention that wouldn’t feature a full rebuild. After having those conversations, it appears that he’s not bullish on the future and wants a chance to chase a title elsewhere.

The Browns have said they have no intention of trading Garrett, despite his demand.

Deshaun Watson Debacle Limits Browns

The Browns invested heavily in Watson when they landed him via trade in 2022. Not only did the team give up multiple first-round picks, but Cleveland also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract — the first and only of its kind.

To date, Watson has played 19 games with the Browns. Cleveland has a 9-10 record in those contests and Watson has been below average when healthy. Watson is set to miss most, if not all, of next season after re-injuring his Achilles, requiring a second surgery. As it stands, Watson will count nearly $73 million against the cap in each of the next two season.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blames Watson for the predicament the Browns face.

“This is a team that has not gotten it done and the person I blame the most, unfortunately, respectfully, is Deshaun Watson. Had Deshaun Watson gotten to Cleveland and balled the way he showcased how he could ball when he was a Houston Texan, Myles Garrett would not be asking for this trade,” Smith said on Monday’s “First Take.” “He’s asking for this trade because he knows Cleveland struggles to find a quarterback, they’ve left it all on the shoulders of their defense, there doesn’t seem to be any relief or any help in sight, and he wants to be in a winning situation. This ain’t about anything more so than the fact that you’ve gotten suspect production from the quarterback position.”

Deshaun Watson Has Likely Played Final Game With Browns

Watson is unlikely to return to the Browns in any capacity. He’s under contract through the 2026 season, but most predict his career in Cleveland — and potentially the NFL — is over.

“I’ll make a prediction — he’s never going to play for them again. I think that’s done,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on Monday.

Florio speculated that the Browns might investigate Watson’s latest injury — sustained while in Miami, away from the team facility — to explore options for voiding his guaranteed money. While a full contract void seems unlikely, such an inquiry could lead to a renegotiated deal that alleviates some of Cleveland’s financial burden without completely wiping out the contract.

Regardless of Watson’s future, the Browns must address the quarterback position moving forward. Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the draft gives them a prime opportunity to select a franchise QB, but they could also explore free agency or a trade for a proven veteran to stabilize the position.