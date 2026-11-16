There was a feeling, after the Cleveland Browns lost in Week 9 to the Saints in New Orleans, with Shedeur Sanders at the helm in the one-point overtime defeat, that there was something up with the Browns and their quarterback situation, that Sanders simply filling in for Watson for one game in Week 9 was not the whole story. There were clues–Watson had cleared concussion protocol, for example, and the Browns could have played him against the Saints–as well as insinuations from beat reporters covering the team that Sanders was not done as a starter in 2026. It was vague but the notion was that Watson would eventually get hurt or fizzle out and by the end of the season, Sanders would be QB1 for some stretch of time.

But after Sunday’s home win against the Texans, that notion has changed. Watson, after a rough start for the Browns on both sides of the ball, steadied the ship and carried the Browns to a 27-24 come-from-behind victory, throwing for 312 yards and running for a touchdown.

Browns Likely to Finish Season With Deshaun Watson

In doing so, Watson not only aroused the Browns playoff hopes yet again, he likely shut down the notion that we could still see Sanders this season. Unless the Browns flame out and can’t make the playoffs in the final few weeks, there’s no reason to weigh turning away from Watson.

That’s the view from Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland this week. As he said on Monday, Watson is not going anywhere … and really never was:

“I get it, if you never wanted on the Deshaun Watson experience, you’ve been right up until just about now. I understand it. You hated him, you never gave him a chance, you didn’t want the trade, you loved Baker Mayfield, whatever. I get all of that. None of that matters today. This is one of those situations, I think it is time to unify.

“If you are a Browns fan, get on board now. They’re not replacing the quarterback, that talk is over. It’s Watson’s team till the end of the year as long as he can stay on the field and healthy. Any of that talk last week, that was fan fiction, about, ‘Oh they are talking about a transition during the bye week.’ That was never happening, it was assured to me from people in the building that was just a media and hater talk from the fans. He was never getting replaced.”