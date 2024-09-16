Browns Urged To Replace Deshaun Watson With Potential Heisman Winner

The Cleveland Browns won 18-13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, a step in the right direction after losing 33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. While the Browns played better, and so did Deshaun Watson, he still wasn’t what he once was when he was named to the Pro Bowl team in three straight seasons spanning from 2018 to 2020.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes that if Watson doesn’t improve, he could be out of a starting job in 2025. As a result of that possibility, they named Texas quarterback and potential Heisman Trophy winner Quinn Ewers as the player they should select in the 2025 NFL draft.

“Unless Deshaun Watson shows exponential improvement in the coming weeks, it’s hard to envision the Browns guaranteeing him the starting job for next year,” Bleacher Report wrote on September 16. “Cutting him might not be an option thanks to a fully guaranteed contract that would create massive dead cap charges, but drafting another option and simply starting the rookie would be a way forward.

“Quinn Ewers figures to be one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class. The Texas signal-caller has shown improvement every year he has started and is leading an explosive Longhorns offense toward a playoff bid early in the season. Ewers is considered week to week with an oblique strain.”

Watson Improved in Week 2

For the Cleveland Browns to be the team they’re looking to be, they need Watson to play at an above-average level. He hasn’t done that yet in a Browns jersey, but Week 2 was a step in the right direction. He complete 22 of 34 passes for 186 yards. The 29-year-old didn’t throw an interception or touchdown but did rush for one.

Watson spoke about their Week 2 win, highlighting that it went better, but they could’ve done more.

“We started off pretty good, we had some opportunities to continue drives,” Watson said on September 15, according to Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal. “But, you know, the penalties, holding calls, mistakes, illegal formations, motions that that cost us, especially when we got in that red zone to get back in field goal range, put us in a tough situation. And then the second half, we just got to continue to keep pushing forward.

“We got to put a little more points on the board to help our defense and special teams out, and if we can continue to do that then we’ll be a hard team to beat.”

Browns Options if Watson Doesn’t Improve

If Watson doesn’t continue to improve and build upon this performance, the Cleveland Browns will be in a tough position because of his contract. Watson is playing on a five-year, $230 million deal.

His deal essentially handcuffs the Browns from making a change at the position due to his massive cap hits in 2025 and 2026.

However, drafting someone like Ewers could be the only realistic solution. Ewers would be on a rookie contract. If he were a first-round pick, which he’s expected to be, he’d get a guaranteed four-year contract with a fifth-year option.

Ewers’ money on that contract wouldn’t be significant enough to prevent the Browns from making it work, even with Watson on the roster.