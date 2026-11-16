Browns’ Deshaun Watson Reveals 1 Regret After Big Start

The Cleveland Browns, coming off two seasons in which they combined to win eight games, are now 6-4 following their big win over the Texans at home, a win that sends them into their Week 11 bye with a renewed chance to earn an NFL playoff spot. That would be a remarkable feat for first-time coach Todd Monken and for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was out of action for nearly two years after twice tearing his Achilles tendon. As Monken said on Sunday after another come-from-behind win, this one by a 27-24 count, “It’s pretty cool, isn’t it?”

All six of the Browns’ wins have required late comebacks and last-minute heroics from Watson. That’s been part of the charm of the Browns, and their grit and determination have been admirable. But if there is one thing Watson would change, it’s maybe not needing come-from-behind wins every time out.

Deshaun Watson Wants Faster Browns Starts

After all, this season, the Browns have been outscored, 78-13 in the first quarter. That’s a stunning number for a 6-4 team. They’ve outscored opponents, 66-39 in the second quarter, and 74-63 in the fourth, so the Browns have been able to make up for it. But Watson might like to see more from his team coming out of the gate.

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Said Watson: “It’s definitely a good feeling to get the W. I wish we could find ways to pull it out a little bit sooner so we don’t have to go through that. But, whatever it takes to win.”

More important is that the Browns are still in the NFL’s playoff mix. As Watson said: “Whatever it takes to stay on the winning side is the biggest thing. Because the biggest thing that I’ve learned over the last decade is find ways to win early on so you can get in that dance. Once you get in, anything can happen. Good learning lessons, especially for this young team and myself just getting back into football fully for this season. We just got to continue to keep striving and learning.”