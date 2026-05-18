Browns’ Early Schedule Could Be Bad News for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns, for all the work they’ve done to bolster the roster entering the 2026 NFL season, have one significant issue lingering as the team moves to begin its OTA program, and it could be argued that none of the roster moves will matter much if they don’t get this one right: They need to pick a quarterback. It’s been well-documented that coach Todd Monken does not have the greatest stable of choices in front of him–second-year QB Shedeur Sanders or two-time torn Achilles tendon patient Deshaun Watson–but that’s the direction the team chose to take. So Monken’s stuck with the hand he’s been dealt.

Last week, the NFL released the full slate of games teams will play, and while there were no major surprises on the schedule, there is a chance that the way the list of opponents lines up will actually be favorable to having a more veteran hand under center. It’s all speculation at this point, but with Watson said to be the leader to win the QB1 job, the schedule release may have helped his case.

Browns Open With 4 Tough Games

That’s according to veteran Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, who notes that the Browns are not tanking this year for favorable draft position in 2027, and that Monken’s decision will be based on winning the most games possible. And while the Browns notably have the easiest schedule in the NFL, it does not start out that way.

The Browns open with two road games, against a Jaguars team that was 13-4 last year in Week 1 and against a Tampa team that was 8-9 but tied for the lead in its division. They come back with home games against the Panthers and Steelers, both of which were playoff teams in 2025.

Deshaun Watson Over Shedeur Sanders in Early Slate?

So, Cabot writes, the Browns will need an early burst in those four games to get off to a good start, which won’t be easy on a roster packed with youth. That would give Watson and advantage.

She writes: “I really believe that Todd Monken will choose his starting quarterback based on who gives the Browns the best chance to win, but if Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are really close down to the wire, the road-heavy early slate could be a factor. …

“With so many young players, as well as five new starters on the offensive line, Monken might want a more experienced quarterback to help manage the game. Watson is also 7-0 against the Jaguars, and has never lost in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium — the Browns’ first two opponents.”

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Browns Happy With Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson So Far

There is no QB1 as things stand for the Browns, though, and the process of picking one will begin in earnest this week as the team opens OTAs. The Browns did have limited practices last month before the draft, and Monken said he was pleased with what he saw from his QBs.

“I thought they were in command. I never felt at one time like they were lost,” Monken said. “I thought all the work they put in, the last couple of weeks leading up today, Coach (Mike) Bajakian did a great job with them, prepping them. Coach (Matt) Baker, Ian (Kolste), those guys with quarterbacks to prep them, everything from the meeting rooms again to the walks thru here today.

“To me, that’s the start of it. The start of it is how we function, how they lead. Is there a belief system? Who has the ball in their hands every play.”