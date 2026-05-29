Browns’ Deshaun Watson Could Solidify QB Lead With Latest Move

By all accounts, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been diligent in putting in the work expected of him by the organization this offseason–and perhaps even more. Sanders was praised by coach Todd Monken for his consistent presence at the practice facility in Barea in the nearly four months since Monken got the job, but still Sanders finds himself embroiled in a battle to be the leading man at quarterback in Cleveland, with many dubbing veteran Deshaun Watson the leader at this stage.

Watson, for his part, may have carved out an advantage over Sanders. While Sanders has been hard at work at the facility, Watson has been working out in Florida, between official Browns offseason sessions. And Watson has been taken some very important friends with him for those sessions.

Back before the Browns had their OTAs over the past two weeks (with another set to come next week), Watson was already working out with the team’s receivers. If there has been an advantage that Watson has had in practices here in May, it could very well be the familiarity he has built up with key players.

Deshaun Watson Taking Browns WRs to Florida

As longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported this week, Watson is planning to return to South Florida, with some of the top Cleveland receivers in tow, after OTAs wrap up next week.

She wrote on Friday: “Some of the receivers, such as Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash, worked out with Watson in Florida in the offseason, and it has shown in some of the explosive plays in practice. Watson plans to host them and others again in South Florida before training camp in July to work on their timing and chemistry.”

Browns Have 2 Risky Choices

Of course, who is leading the race to be the starting quarterback has been a consistent theme of the Browns offseason, with the battle lines pretty clearly set. Sanders is the 24-year-old second-year player who has considerable upside and went 3-4 in seven starts with the Browns last season. He showed plenty of warts along the way–10 interceptions and seven touchdowns, for example–but also showed some guts and leadership.

Watson, though, is the tough veteran who is coming back from two Achilles tendon surgeries, and though he has not played since October 2024, the Browns’ 2026 ceiling with a healthy Watson appears to be higher. Sure, he is the subject of arguably the worst trade in NFL history and arguably the worst contract in NFL history, both at the Browns’ expense, but there seems to be an appetite in Barea to give Watson one last chance.

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Deshaun Watson Reportedly Leading the Pack

Multiple reports indicate that Sanders is trailing Watson for the job, and the way the Browns have approached their OTAs seems to show that, too. Certainly, Watson has looked more comfortable, by all accounts, throwing the ball in practices.

But the Browns are stressing that nothing has been decided, and it likely won’t be decided until after the team goes through it’s mandatory minicamp next month.

Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer updated reporters on Wednesday about the state of play: “I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead. Like I said, we’re pleased with both their progress, and all the guys are doing a nice job.”