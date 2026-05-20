Browns Urged to Change Course on Shedeur Sanders Decision

There has been much dissatisfaction in Cleveland these days, even with the Browns almost four months away from Week 1 of the 2026 season. That’s because the team came into the offseason claiming they were going to put on a free and fair quarterback competition in the spring and summer, with veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year man Shedeur Sanders the primary contestants, and instead appear prepared to give the job to Watson before real practices even begin.

It’s been reported everywhere, and the Cleveland loonies who love to complain about the local media can’t just blame them this time. An ESPN report on Tuesday, the first day of the Browns’ OTAs, was headlined, “Why Browns are giving Deshaun Watson another chance to be QB1,” as if the competition had already been settled. Another ESPN analyst, Peter Schrager declared, “They’re going to give Deshaun Watson every chance to win that job. … I think it’s Watson’s job to lose.”

And there was former star running back LeSean McCoy, on “The Speakeasy” podcast, claiming that his Cleveland sources say Watson looks good: “They say Deshaun Watson looks good over there… and he’s going to start.” .

‘I Want to See Shedeur Sanders’

While no Browns fan wants to give up hope on the upcoming season in May, there are not many Browns fans who really want to see a redux of Watson’s time under center. Watson is a past mistake, and Sanders, at 24 years old, at least holds out some hope as a guy who could be a useful player in the future. Sanders had his struggles, throwing for 1,400 yards and 10 interceptions with just seven touchdowns last year, but still went 3-4 for a team that was 2-8 otherwise.

Longtime Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland points out that the Browns really don’t need to go back to the Watson well.

As Rizzo said this week: “I want to see Shedeur Sanders. I’ve seen enough of Deshaun. I wish him the best, and I’m sure whatever team he’s with next year, he’ll give it his all. But I don’t need to see Deshaun Watson. The Browns apparently do.”

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Browns Promised ‘Open Competition’

As Rizzo pointed out, too, there is still time for the Browns to change course on the QB1 decision. Increasingly, it appears that the organization wants to put out the narrative that Watson is healthy and ready to be productive again, but to what end? Would the Browns really bring back Watson after this year? Why not give the younger player–Shedeur Sanders–a better chance to test his upside?

Remember, new Browns coach Todd Monken did vow to make this an open QB competition, at his introductory press conference and at the NFL combine.

“Sure, I think it’s an open competition,” Monken said. “I mean, I don’t why it wouldn’t be an open competition. I don’t mean that saying it harshly, but I don’t think there’s enough on film over the last couple years one way or the other to say, boy, we have our starter at quarterback yet. Whether internally or externally.”