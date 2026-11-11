Browns’ Deshaun Watson Responds Bluntly to Todd Monken Over QB Controversy

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders played well enough against the New Orleans Saints that the Cleveland Browns did not decide right away to go back to Deshaun Watson as the starter. However, head coach Todd Monken ultimately made that call three days later, after which Watson spoke to the media in a fashion that was equal parts confident and concise.

Watson told media members on Wednesday, November 11 that he never doubted he would return to the QB1 role after self-reporting concussion issues last week following the team’s 21-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He technically cleared the mandatory protocol in time to play, but said he understood the organization’s decision to go with Sanders in New Orleans.

Watson also said he understood the decision to make him inactive after missing the week of practice in the protocol: "I didn't practice all week, so tough. If I played a different position, maybe so. But being a quarterback and having those reps and those mental reps, especially… https://t.co/yMuPSODDCE — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 11, 2026

“I didn’t practice all week, so tough. If I played a different position, maybe so,” Watson said. “But being a quarterback and having those reps and those mental reps, especially being on the road. Honestly as a pro and as a vet, I felt like I can go, but it was Monk’s and the front office’s decision to make sure I did everything that I could to try to get back, but didn’t make it in time.”

Deshaun Watson Puzzled by Todd Monken’s Decision to Wait Multiple Days Before Confirming Him as Starting QB

One thing Watson did not have an answer for was why Monken chose not to confirm his status as the starter moving forward after the game against the Saints, or when he had the chance again on Monday after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cited sources saying Watson was heading back into the lead role.

“I’m not sure, you’d have to ask Monk about that,” Watson said. “My job is to just come in every day, and whatever is required for the day, we go there.”

Monken was somewhat indignant when reporters questioned him about the starting QB role immediately following his team’s one-point overtime loss in New Orleans over the weekend.

He was, however, effusive in his praise for Sanders after the second-year signal-caller completed 19-of-31 passes for 297 yards and two TDs, while also leading scoring drives at the end of regulation and overtime to put Cleveland within a two-point conversion of its sixth win of the campaign.

Browns Face Texans in Cleveland With History of Deshaun Watson Trade Looming Over Matchup

But as of Wednesday, Monken settled the QB issue and the Browns (5-4) can now prepare without distraction for the visiting Houston Texans (3-5) on Sunday, November 15.

It was with Houston that Cleveland traded for Watson going on five years ago in a deal that the Texans plainly won.

Houston got back three first-round picks and three other strong draft assets while moving on from a quarterback who was in the midst of an off-field scandal that ended up including dozens of claims of sexual misconduct, which led to dozens of civil settlements and the initiation of multiple criminal investigations, though none that ever resulted in formal charges against Watson.

Watson missed 11 games due to an NFL suspension to start his career in Cleveland, then battled major injury issues across multiple years as well as mostly poor play when he did find his way onto the field.

Deshaun Watson Playing by Far His Best Football Since Joining Browns

Watson has flipped the script to a degree in 2026 — the final year of his $230 million contract with the Browns, which still rates as arguably the worst in league history given how he has played over its entirety, the circumstances around his tenure in Cleveland and the fact that the team fully guaranteed the deal in a never-before-seen move.

Watson has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven TDs and three INTs while rushing for 217 yards and one score this season. However, he leads the league in sacks taken with 33 across eight games (5-3).

The Browns have now lost two weeks in a row and three of their last five outings. A defeat at home against the Texans on Sunday will drop Cleveland to .500 on the season for the first time since Week 2.

However, the schedule lines up nicely for the Browns over the next month, as the contest against Houston is the first of four consecutive home games — a stretch that also includes matchups with the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.