Browns Give Significant Update on Deshaun Watson Amid Concerns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready to let it rip and has impressed the team’s leadership in offseason workouts.

Watson has been on the mend from major shoulder surgery. The Browns’ $230 million quarterback suffered a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder in November. So far, Watson has been able to dispel any concern that the injury will hold him back next season.

“First and foremost, Deshaun has really worked his tail off during the rehabilitation process over the last several months,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said during an appearance on The Insiders on Monday, June 18. “He’s really actually ahead of schedule. He’s really chomping at the bit to take the governor off so to speak, but really he’s had a really nice spring. He’s thrown the ball well. Did a really nice job during our 7-on-7 and team periods during this veteran minicamp. So, we’re excited as he gets into training camp and gets the pads on.

“He’s making excellent progress. Honestly if you didn’t know he got hurt last year, you really wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. We’re very excited once camp starts.”

Browns Need Big Year From Deshaun Watson

The Browns have invested a significant amount of their cap space and draft capital in Watson as their franchise quarterback. That hasn’t worked out, mostly because he’s not been on the field. Watson has played just 12 games since landing with the Browns in 2022 via a blockbuster trade.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often,” Berry said in January. “I think that’s safe to say, himself included. Do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field.

“And we’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

New-Look Browns QB Room Has Good Chemistry

The Browns added some depth to their quarterback room this offseason, bracing for a worse-case situation where Watson misses more time. The most notable addition was former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. He’s taken on a veteran leadership role within the group of passers.

“Every day, he comes in, very respectful. He wants to lead and learn from everybody,” Watson said on his “QB Unplugged” show on June 7. “He wants to be able to serve and that’s the key word for Jameis. We have personal talks and he’s very secure with himself. He knows who he is.”

The Browns also added former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley. Second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also be in the mix.

“There’s no type of egos in there,” Watson said. “We all want to see each other eat and go to the top. That’s the key.”

Watson and the Browns open the regular season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys at home.