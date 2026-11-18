The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an odd position here heading into their Week 11 bye. The team was not expected to be in playoff position at this point, and was not expected to have already surpassed last year’s win total of five, yet they’re 6-4 and control their own destiny when it comes to getting into the NFL playoffs this postseason. While there are any number of reasons pushing this turn of events–coach Todd Monken, the influx of talented rookies, the star-studded defense–the primary reason has been the competent quarterback play of Deshaun Watson, coming back from two surgeries on his Achilles tendon. Watson entered the season expected to be performing his swan song in Cleveland before free agency next winter, when the Browns could begin the process of exorcising his disastrous $230 million contract, but now the chatter around the team is not dumping Watson but, rather, figuring out how to keep him around.

The one problem there: Other teams need quarterbacks, and other teams have taken notice of Watson’s resurgence. The decision to bring back Watson, then, is not all on the Browns. He will have interest around the NFL.

Deshaun Watson Issues Will Weigh Down Interest

But other teams, too, know Watson’s history. The injuries, including the Achilles tendon surgeries, the shoulder injury before that and the torn ACL back when he was in Houston. The off-field allegations of sexual misconduct, too, which yielded a settlement and a suspension from the NFL. And his mediocre performance before as the Browns starter, at least until this year.

Still, it’s a supply and demand game in free agency, and there is not a big supply of quarterbacks. At Spotrac, in looking at a potential extension for Watson–the site projects a two-year, $36 million deal from the Browns–three other suitors were named as possible landing spots for Watson: The Cardinals, Jets and Steelers, though again, those would be aware of the caveats and might be scared off by Watson’s history.

Browns Have Advantage

The site’s managing editor, Mike Ginnitti, sized up the competition the Browns might have if they want to keep Watson after this year.

He wrote: “While Watson could attract interest from quarterback-needy teams if released, it’s difficult to identify a substantial market developing around the veteran at this stage. The Jets and Cardinals represent potential landing spots for a short-term starter, while Pittsburgh could also have a quarterback opening in 2027, though an intra-division move would complicate that possibility. Watson’s improved 2026 production may generate interest, but his injury history, limited touchdown output, and off-field considerations could restrict both the number of suitors and the guaranteed money available elsewhere.

“Cleveland would appear to hold a significant advantage in potential negotiations, particularly if Watson prefers to remain in a familiar system.”

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns 2027 starting quarterback. Who would have thought it?